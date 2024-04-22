Navy MWR is launching the Operation MWR entertainment series which will host 65 free concerts and events at Navy installations around the world from May – June 2024 for service members and their families.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 14:16
|Photo ID:
|8366011
|VIRIN:
|240426-N-N0250-1001
|Resolution:
|8000x8000
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation MWR, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Launches Operation MWR Entertainment Series with 65 Free Events at Navy Installations Around the World
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT