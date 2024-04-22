Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation MWR

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    Navy MWR is launching the Operation MWR entertainment series which will host 65 free concerts and events at Navy installations around the world from May – June 2024 for service members and their families.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 14:16
    Photo ID: 8366011
    VIRIN: 240426-N-N0250-1001
    Resolution: 8000x8000
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Navy Launches Operation MWR Entertainment Series with 65 Free Events at Navy Installations Around the World

    CNIC
    MWR
    OPERATION MWR

