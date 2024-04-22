316th Security Forces Group, AAFES unveils new 24/7 retail market

Photo By Senior Airman Daekwon Stith | Members from the 316th Wing and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service cut a ribbon for...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Daekwon Stith | Members from the 316th Wing and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service cut a ribbon for the unveiling of a new unattended retail unit at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 25, 2024. The unattended retail unit will be open 24-hours, providing food options for shift workers with the 316th Security Forces Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The 316th Security Forces Group, alongside 316th Wing leadership and members from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, attended a ribbon cutting on Thursday for the new unattended retail unit located at the Security Forces building.



After working with the installation’s Community Action Board and Community Action Team for over a year, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler J. Hughes, 316th Security Forces Squadron commander, highlighted the significance of the new retail market.



“I think everybody from the wing level down is demonstrating their support with this initiative that they are willing to support our 24/7 shift workers,” Hughes emphasized.



The retail market features a variety of food options, such as salads, sandwiches, protein bars, fresh fruits and vegetables, and hot and cold beverages. These new selections provide late-night shift workers with food options previously unavailable outside regular business hours.



“Col. Hughes asked for something to support his late-night shift folks so they could have something decent to eat as opposed to maybe going hungry or just getting something not healthy for them,” explained Vincent Eure, Community Action Board executive director, regarding the decision to collaborate with AAFES for this project. “We decided the 24/7 mini-mart was the best option where shift workers have access to healthy choices, thus improving their quality of life.”



In addition to its diverse array of food offerings, the retail unit showcases versatility by enabling the Exchange to tailor its inventory to meet the community's specific needs. Funded by the Exchange, the project represents a significant investment in Joint Base Andrews. This investment is expected to improve the quality of life for the more than 900 personnel within the 316th Security Forces Group.



“I was wondering, since we are the base that we are, why we didn’t have a 24-hour shopette here,” shared U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kendra A. Alicea Rosa, 316th Security Forces Group Cyber Support and Technology Liaison. “Just for shift workers, I feel that's a really big thing that a lot of people overlook.”