Soldiers learn to improve performance at Fort Drum Nutrition Symposium

Photo By Pvt. Savannah Olvera | Maj. Nohelona Harrington, a brigade operations officer assigned to 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade tried a cold weather meal ready to eat during a nutrition symposium held April 25, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The event aimed to increase the outreach of nutritional and dietary programs on Fort Drum, and inform Soldiers from across the post on healthy practices and theories to better their performance in Alpine environments.(U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Savannah Olvera)

Soldiers across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participated in a nutrition symposium April 25, 2024 on Fort Drum. The event aimed to increase the outreach of nutritional and dietary programs on Fort Drum and inform Soldiers from across the post on healthy practices and theories to better their performance in Alpine environments.



The nutrition symposium aimed at enhancing Soldiers' understanding of the importance of proper nutrition while building and maintaining physical and mental readiness.



“How you fuel your body is going to affect how you perform physically,” said Capt. Michelle Thompson, chief of nutrition. “And when we are fueling ourselves properly here, that will result in better physical training and being better in the field.”



Proper nutrition plays a critical role in the overall health and performance of military personnel, especially those in challenging environments where physical demands are heightened.



The symposium provided Soldiers with valuable information on the specific nutritional needs and strategies to enhance performance and prevent injuries.



“The goal of the nutrition symposium is to get leaders and Soldiers together to learn everything they can about nutrition,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Harper, public health noncommissioned officer, “from the start of what they choose to eat when they wake up, to everything they are given in the field during foot exercises.”



During the symposium, Soldiers learned about the importance of fueling the body with the right nutrients to support physical and cognitive abilities.



Soldiers also received guidance on meal planning, hydration strategies, and supplements that can support their overall performance.



By equipping military personnel with the knowledge and tools to make informed nutrition choices, the Army better positions Soldiers to meet the physical and mental demands of their challenging missions.



This holistic approach to nutrition education helps to ensure that Soldiers are properly prepared to perform at their best in various environments and situations.