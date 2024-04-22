Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Departs Norfolk for Southern Seas 2024, Homeport Change

    George Washington Deploys for Southern Seas 2024

    Sailors man the rails aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.25.2024

    Story by Ensign Hannah Smith 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) with embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 departed Naval Station Norfolk, April 25 to deploy to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility as a part of Southern Seas 2024.

    George Washington will complete a homeport change when the ship and crew replaces Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the forward-deployed Naval Forces-Japan (FDNF-J) aircraft carrier, forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan this fall.

    After completing its midlife refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding in May 2023, George Washington has prepared for deployment for the past ten months completing numerous pre-deployment certifications and inspections, to include: flight deck certification, Tailored Ship's Training Availability/Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP), and the Board of Inspection and Survey.

    “Team Warfighter is ready to go,” said Capt. Tim Waits from Anniston, Alabama, commanding officer of George Washington. “Not only for the adventure that awaits in South America, but ready to serve as the nation’s forward deployed naval forces carrier in Yokosuka.”

    For the majority of Sailors aboard George Washington this deployment will be their first deployment.

    George Washington, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), and Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189) are scheduled to conduct passing exercises and operations at sea with partner nation maritime forces as the ships circumnavigate the continent of South America.

