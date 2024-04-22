Army & Air Force Exchange Service Honored as a 2024 VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer

DALLAS – For the fourth consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been recognized as a VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer for its commitment to providing meaningful employment for Veterans and members of the community.



“Veterans and military spouses know Exchange shoppers best because they are Exchange shoppers and hiring them is a Quality-of-Life force multiplier,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “The Exchange has long championed employing our Nation’s Veterans and military families because of the invaluable contributions they make to our communities.”



Veterans, Reservist, active-duty military, spouses and dependents make up nearly 50% of the Exchange’s workforce. As the Department of Defense's largest retailer, the Exchange prioritizes attracting top talent by offering competitive compensation packages, including paid vacation and sick leave. When Veterans join the Exchange as full-time associates, their military service counts toward an industry-leading benefits package that delivers dependable benefits in retirement, demonstrating the Exchange’s commitment to honoring Veterans and providing long-term financial security.



A record 344 organizations contended for the 2024 VETS Indexes award.



Policies and practices considered include:

• Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

• Veteran employee development and retention

• Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

• Support for members of the National Guard and Reserve

• Military spouse/family support



VETS Indexes is considered a leading voice on Veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards and host to the Employing U.S. Vets Conference.



Veterans and others interested in exploring a career with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



