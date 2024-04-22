Administrative Professionals Lead the Charge at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay

Photo By Kieshia Savage | Administrative Professionals Week is April 21-27. These professionals ensure the...... read more read more Photo By Kieshia Savage | Administrative Professionals Week is April 21-27. These professionals ensure the smooth running of organizations on a day-to-day basis. Debra Bartley, an office automation specialist at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Kings Bay, iso one of the leading forces in ensuring servicemembers receive the proper administrative support. see less | View Image Page

Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Kings Bay staff members show dedication in supporting our military, retirees, and their families’ healthcare needs. One of those needs is through administrative support.



Formally and more commonly known as secretaries, the title “Administrative Professional” took over years ago as an all-encompassing and broadened career field that has become the backbone of businesses and organizations around the world. During Administrative Professionals Week, we would like to highlight Debra Bartley from our NBHC Kings Bay administrative staff.



Debra Bartley: Continuing the Mission Beyond the Uniform



Debra Bartley is a native of Charleston, South Carolina. She began her administrative career as a U.S. Navy Yeoman (YN) in 1986. She served for 10 years. While enlisted, she married her husband and became a mother of two children.



After a short stint as an at-home mom and working at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay galley, Bartley entered back into the administrative field as a front desk clerk at NBHC Mayport. There, she revitalized and sharpened her skills for six years. In 2007, Bartley accepted her current position in office automation at NBHC Kings Bay.



For the last 17 years, Bartley has provided vital support to active-duty service members at NBHC Kings Bay. “My day-to-day consists of processing badge requests, serving as the central contact for incoming and outgoing correspondence, and receiving and processing requests for leave,” says Bartley. “A big part of my job entails setting up new check-ins into the DMHRSi system (a joint-based web service human resources system which manages human resources for the Defense Health Agency), tracking weekly activity for the whole command within this system, and providing regular reports of activity,” she adds.



Bartley’s many roles in administration and serving the military are only strengthened by her ethical code to excellence, she says. “What I find most important in my job is my work performance. I always want to be sure I have done my job well, and that everyone is satisfied at the end of the day.”



In her spare time, Bartley enjoys shopping, DIY home projects, spending time with family, and her two grandchildren.