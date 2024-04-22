We Are MSC75: Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist Tammie Bingley-Gadson

NORFOLK, Va. (April 25, 2024) -- This year, Military Sealift Command is celebrating its 75th anniversary. For 75 years, MSC has provided agile logistics, strategic sealift and specialized mission capabilities to the Department of Defense. At the heart of the MSC’s longevity are thousands of dedicated Civil Service Mariners and civilian employees who work at sea and ashore to ensure the mission is accomplished.



The “We Are MSC75,” series focuses MSC’s team members who have worked relentlessly over the years to make MSC what it is today – the nation’s premier maritime logistics provider. All of them have their own unique path and story, but the one thing they have in common is pride in working for MSC.



Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Specialist Tammie Bingley-Gadson is a member of MSC’s EEO Team. MSC’s EEO Team offers the command’s Civil Service Mariners and civilian support staff an avenue to report alleged workplace incidents involving unlawful discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, genetic discrimination, age, disability, and prohibited acts of reprisal.



“As an EEO Specialist, I assist supervisors and senior level MSC leadership to ensure informal and formal EEO issues are processed correctly,” Bingley-Gadson stated. “MSC’s EEO Office ensures that all employees, regardless of their race, color, religion, sex or national origin are afforded a fair and equal opportunity for employment.”



Bingley-Gadson recently completed the 32-hour Counselors Course, which makes her qualified to act as an MSC EEO Counselor.



“I started at MSC in 2021 as an intern under the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Work Recruitment Program (WRP),” Bingley-Gadson stated. “Prior to starting my employment with MSC, I worked with various medical facilities working on medical billing and medical reimbursement.”



The WRP for College Students with Disabilities is a free resource co–sponsored by DOL’s Office of Disability Employment Policy and the Department of Defense, through which private businesses and federal agencies nationwide can find qualified candidates from a variety of professional fields who are looking for internships and permanent positions.



“WRP is a Federal Government program, with select private sector partners, which selects college students with disabilities who are either current students or who have recently graduated,” according to Bingley-Gadson. “WRP gives these students the opportunity to fill internships or permanent employment positions.”



Bingley-Gadson offered some advice to those looking to become an MSC Teammate as well as those considering the WRP program.



“Do your research. Learn as much as you can about MSC and become familiar with WPR and how the program works,” she advised. “Learn what MSC’s mission is and its role in national security as well as the type of work you would be performing at MSC.”



Bingley-Gadson intends on pushing forward with specialized skills training in EEO. She will also be graduating this year from Norfolk State University with a Master’s in Urban Development.



Any MSC Teammates who are seeking the assistance of our EEO Team should call 757-341-3310 or e-mail eeo_msc@us.navy.mil.



Bingley-Gadson concluded by stating she, “is really enjoying her time at MSC so far and would like to offer ‘congratulations’ on 75 years.”



