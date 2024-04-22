Fort Eustis memorializes fallen Soldier

Courtesy Photo | A sign commemorating First Sgt. Gerald S. Plaster rests outside of the Delta Company...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A sign commemorating First Sgt. Gerald S. Plaster rests outside of the Delta Company 1-222d Aviation Regiment’s Barracks during a barracks memorialization ceremony at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, April 9, 2024. The barracks were named after First Sgt. Gerald S. Plaster, a deceased U.S. Army Soldier held every leadership position from Squad Leader to First Sergeant and earned a reputation across the service as a respected Air Crewmember Standardization Instructor, member of the Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and a Soldier his battle buddies could count on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley) see less | View Image Page

Fort Eustis commemorates fallen soldier during the Delta Company 1-222d Aviation Regiment’s Barracks Memorialization Ceremony on April 9, 2024, at Joint Base Langley Eustis,

Virginia.



The barracks were named after First Sgt. Gerald S. Plaster who passed away in 2021 after serving more than 26 years of active-duty service.



“I really can’t think of a better way to honor Jerry’s legacy than to have a building named after him where young aviators will live, learn and hopefully group up with aspirations to be like Jerry,” said Maggie Plaster, wife of First Sgt. Gerald Plaster.



During his decorated career, Plaster held every leadership position from Squad Leader to First Sergeant and earned a reputation across the service as a respected Air Crewmember Standardization Instructor, member of the Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and a Soldier his battle buddies could count on.



Plaster was awarded a number of decorations most notably: three Bronze Star Medals, four Meritorious Service Medals, four Air Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, and six Army Achievement Medals.





“Delta Company is extremely proud to memorialize our barracks as the First Sgt. Gerald Plaster Barracks,” said 1st Lt. Jonna Reinhardt, Delta Company 1-222d Aviation Regiment, Company Commander. “We strive to impart into all of these AIT (Advanced Individual Training) soldiers the values that Gerald Plaster lived throughout his life.”



Like most aspiring aviation soldiers, Plaster also completed his AIT at Fort Eustis. The 222d Aviation Regiment known as the “Nightstalkers” are charged with training and equipping hundreds of Soldiers, who can immediately contribute to the combat readiness of their gaining unit and live up to the motto of “Nightstalkers Don’t Quit.”



“Every day we work to instill a don’t quit attitude into all of our soldiers by the time they leave here,” said Reinhardt. “So today, we’re very proud. We believe this is a very fitting commemoration for our new barracks building.”