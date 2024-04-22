Making a Difference: Camp Humphreys honors volunteers

Photo By Spc. Kianna Scott | 2024 Volunteer of the Year winners join Eighth Army and U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kianna Scott | 2024 Volunteer of the Year winners join Eighth Army and U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys command leadership for a group photo on April 16, 2024, at the Morning Calm Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The selfless service and dedication of USAG Humphreys volunteers helps improve the morale and welfare of the garrison community. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Kianna Scott) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys held its annual Volunteer of the Year Reception, April 16, at the Morning Calm Conference Center, honoring 86 volunteers from across the installation.



The event highlighted volunteers across six categories: Active Duty Volunteer of the Year, Military Retiree Volunteer of the Year, Civilian Employee Volunteer of the Year, Korean National Volunteer of the Year, and Youth Volunteer of the Year.



“We talk about the importance of rolling up your sleeves and working for the community,” said U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Eighth Army commanding general, who was the keynote speaker at the event. “These 86 people have taken that to heart.”



In the past year, volunteers across Camp Humphreys logged 92,235 hours. However, those hours only account for those inputted in the Army Family Web Portal Volunteer Management Information System, known as VMIS.



“For every one of those 86 that will come up here today, there are hundreds out there who did not get recognition, but I want to say thank you for what you do,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army. “We would not have half of the activities we have at Camp Humphreys and across our installations in Korea without our volunteers. Thank you for your service.”



Heather Ray, director of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation for U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, presented a symbolic check to LaNeve and Bolmer of $2.98M, which is the estimated dollar value of volunteer hours using the national average wage calculation.



Although every volunteer was recognized with a certificate of appreciation, a board selected one winner among each of the six categories and one overall winner, whose contributions were significant enough to be recognized beyond their peers.



Active Duty Volunteer of the Year:

- Major Brian Nicklas for his service as scoutmaster to Boy Scouts of America Troop 88.



Military Retiree Volunteer of the Year:

- Daniel Melton for his support to the USO, located in Maude Hall.



Civilian Employee Volunteer of the Year:

- Jason Ebersole for his service as assistant scoutmaster, training chairman, and committee member for BSA Troop 88.



Family Member of the Year:

- Carolyn Pickering for her work as the Camp Humphreys Diverse Ability Support Group media specialist, guest speaker, and volunteer event coordinator.



Korean National Volunteer of the Year:

- In Sun Scarborough for her service as an American sign language instructor for Army Community Service.



Youth Volunteer of the Year:

- Duncan Pickering for his service to the Humphreys High School, Parent Teacher Student Organization; Humphreys Middle School, School Committee volunteer; and Humphreys Thrift Store.



Duncan Pickering was also named the overall Volunteer of the Year winner. His nomination package noted that his service as a youth volunteer illustrates the benefits of capitalizing on youth volunteers, who also gain valuable life skills, including management, communication and creativity while also bolstering self-esteem and confidence. The package also said that Pickering not only gives selflessly to the community but he also encouraged others to step up.



“When you think about the power projection platforms that our installations have across the world … They’re just houses. They don’t become a home until love is put into them,” said LaNeve. “The hard work that you have done for this installation is incredible … and you have done it just out of sheer love for the community.”