    2024 Volunteer of the Year Award Ceremony

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kianna Scott 

    USAG Humphreys

    Ducan Pickering, Overall Volunteer of the Year Winner, poses with Eighth Army and U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys command leadership for a group photo on April 16, 2024, at the Morning Calm Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The selfless service and dedication of USAG Humphreys volunteers helps improve the morale and welfare of the garrison community. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Kianna Scott)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 04:12
    VIRIN: 240416-A-AU057-1137
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
    This work, 2024 Volunteer of the Year Award Ceremony, by SPC Kianna Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Making a Difference: Camp Humphreys honors volunteers

    Army. Volunteer of the Year. Ceremony. Winner. Camp Humphreys.

