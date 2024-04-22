Ducan Pickering, Overall Volunteer of the Year Winner, poses with Eighth Army and U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys command leadership for a group photo on April 16, 2024, at the Morning Calm Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The selfless service and dedication of USAG Humphreys volunteers helps improve the morale and welfare of the garrison community. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Kianna Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 04:12 Photo ID: 8361884 VIRIN: 240416-A-AU057-1137 Resolution: 5545x3702 Size: 1.95 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Volunteer of the Year Award Ceremony, by SPC Kianna Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.