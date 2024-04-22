SAPR Month and Denim Day: NHC Lemoore and its branch health clinics join to bring awareness to sexual assault and harassment

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Today on Denim Day, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, Hornet Health, Branch Health Clinic...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Today on Denim Day, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, Hornet Health, Branch Health Clinic Fallon, and Branch Dental Clinic and Naval Medical Administrative Unit Monterey joined forces to spread the word about the misconceptions that surround sexual assault. Staff members wore jeans to stand is solidarity with victims of sexual assault. Photographed are staff members from Naval Health Clinic Lemoore/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore (DoD photo by Elaine Heirigs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Lemoore -- The month of April is Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) month, and teal is the color for sexual assault awareness. It is also to show support for survivors of sexual violence and to bring awareness about sexual assault and educating people about how to prevent sexual violence. During this month, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, Hornet Health Clinic, Branch Health Clinic Fallon, Branch Dental Clinic and Administration Unit Monterey worked together to bring attention to this important issue.



Denim Day, recognized on April 24 this year, is a powerful day. It began after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim.



Today on Denim Day, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, Hornet Health, Branch Health Clinic Fallon, and Branch Dental Clinic and Naval Medical Administrative Unit Monterey joined forces to spread the word about the misconceptions that surround sexual assault. Staff members wore jeans to stand is solidarity with victims of sexual assault.



"This month we joined together as a command to demonstrate our shared commitment to eliminating sexual violence,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Bryan Hall, lead SAPR victim advocate at NHCL. “Our voices are powerful, and together, we can ensure that everyone understands the importance of consent, respect and support for survivors."



April’s events included educational displays, a teal tie dye T-shirt day, workshops, trainings and a base-wide 5K run around Naval Air Station Lemoore.



“By participating in SAPR month, wearing teal and jeans on Denim Day, we can help bring this important issue to the forefront, educate against harmful misconceptions and to help contribute in creating a safer environment for all,” said Hall.



Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, co-located with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore ensures the readiness of its active-duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps, and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California. The command’s mission is to advance the readiness and health of our warfighters and beneficiaries and invest in our people and partnerships.