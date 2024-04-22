Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR Month and Denim Day: NHC Lemoore and its branch health clinics join to bring awareness to sexual assault and harassment

    FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adwoa Dwamena 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    Today on Denim Day, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, Hornet Health, Branch Health Clinic Fallon, and Branch Dental Clinic and Naval Medical Administrative Unit Monterey joined forces to spread the word about the misconceptions that surround sexual assault. Staff members wore jeans to stand is solidarity with victims of sexual assault. Photographed are staff members from Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fallon. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adwoa Dwamena/Released)

