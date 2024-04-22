SAPR Month and Denim Day: NHC Lemoore and its branch health clinics join to bring awareness to sexual assault and harassment

Today on Denim Day, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, Hornet Health, Branch Health Clinic Fallon, and Branch Dental Clinic and Naval Medical Administrative Unit Monterey joined forces to spread the word about the misconceptions that surround sexual assault. Staff members wore jeans to stand is solidarity with victims of sexual assault. Photographed are staff members from Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fallon. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adwoa Dwamena/Released)

