MCTIS: Changing the way we train Marines

Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Willcox | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Romero, a Pompano Beach, Florida native, infantry...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Willcox | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Romero, a Pompano Beach, Florida native, infantry Marine with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, provides security with an M27 automatic rifle during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 22, 2024. MWX is the culminating event of SLTE 2-24, that improves U.S. and allied service members' operational capabilities and lethality as a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Willcox) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. – U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, use a new “laser-tag-like" equipment system during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise, as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24, conducted from January to March of 2024 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California.



Four years after the release of the Marine Corps’ Force Design, we continue to modernize and restructure to provide a technologically advanced training environment. Demonstrating a commitment to innovation, the Marine Corps plans to integrate and refine this new system into its training regime, ensuring ongoing advancements and enhancing effectiveness in future missions. The Marine Corps has taken the first step by implementing the Marine Corps Tactical Instrumentation System (MCTIS) during its first large-scale exercise, SLTE 2-24.



“[SLTE] 2-24 was the first time MCTIS was employed beyond the company level,” said Jonathon Boos, Deputy Service Level Training Division. “Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command and the Program Manager for Training Systems instrumented 2,700 Marines and 220 vehicles throughout [SLTE] 2-24.”



The MCTIS is a four-piece battery powered system that fastens to each Marine’s weapon, wrists, flak, and helmet to detect when the Marine is being targeted by other weapon systems and to adjudicate the effects of the Marine firing his weapon. U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ian McLaughlin, an Infantry Marine with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, got first-hand experience with the MCTIS.



“It’s definitely a lot more realistic,” said McLaughlin. “With this system you can hear shots through the speakers if you're getting shot at. It will down your weapon system if you get shot.”



When a blank round is fired, the MCTIS weapon attachment detects it and fires a laser. When a Marine is hit by a laser, sensors on the flak and helmet will alert the Marine as to where on the body they were hit and the fatality of the “impact”. Tapping the wristband of a casualty allows first aid to be rendered by a fellow Marine or Navy Corpsman, allowing the injured Marine additional time to be treated by a higher echelon of care before expiring and being removed from the exercise entirely.



The MCTIS is GPS capable, a feature which allows the command to see each unit moving in real time and paints a full picture of the battlefield. This capability also supports the development of briefing tools for the after-action process. The Marines will be able to request the playback of their exercise down to squad level for internal reviews and after actions.



“Just like you watch film after a football game, you see the overall birds eye view that you don't get to see when you're on the ground,” said 2nd Lt. Nicholas Molineaux, executive officer, Headquarters Company, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. “I believe we’re moving in the right direction with the MCTIS.”



MCTIS also has utility in the safety structure of training exercises. The GPS is equipped with an SOS button that alerts the command of the user’s location in the event of an emergency situation. For example, if a Marine was separated from their unit and unable to orient themself to a recovery point or has suffered a serious injury and needs immediate medical attention.



As the world advances so does the Marine Corps, and our readiness, for the fight tomorrow.