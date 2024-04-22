Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9 Change of Command

Capt. Emily Cathey relieved Capt. Ted W. Wiederholt as Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9 during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Everett, Apr. 11.



Wiederholt assumed command of DESRON 9 in January 2023 and oversaw the execution of maintenance, training, and deployment preparations for DESRON 9’s ten ships including USS Barry (DDG 52), USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), USS Stethem (DDG 63), USS Decatur (DDG 73), USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Sampson (DDG 102),and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).



While in command Wiederholt also performed duties as Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Sea Combat Commander incorporating Surface and Undersea Warfare, Maritime Interception Operations, and Mine Warfare Commander functions as an assigned task force, task group, or task unit within the 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet Areas of Responsibility. Under his leadership, the destroyers executed freedom of navigation operations, dual carrier operations with the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group, and a Tri-lateral cooperative deployment with the Korean and Japanese Navy’s in U.S. 7th Fleet.



Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, who served as the ceremony's guest speaker and presiding officer, presented Wiederholt with the Legion of Merit and shared some thoughts with the audience. “As we bid farewell to Captain Wiederholt and welcome Captain Cathey, let us carry forward the legacy of excellence and professionalism that he has instilled within Destroyer Squadron 9. Under his guidance, this squadron has achieved unparalleled success, and I have every confidence that the tradition of excellence will continue under the capable leadership of our incoming commander.”



During the ceremony, Wiederholt thanked the crew or their hard work, dedication, and service to their country during his time as Commander.



“For over one hundred years, DESRON NINE has stood the watch. This DESRON’s history spans all oceans, all modern naval wars, and continues to defend our Nations’ interest. It has been my absolute privilege to be a part of this great legacy,” said Wiederholt. “Our team is the reason why we enjoyed these continued successes.”



After reading her orders Cathey spoke to the squadron staff now under her command. “DESRON NINE – I ask for your support, a commitment to each other, an innovative spirit, and your unfailing drive to do the right thing, especially when it’s hard. I’m excited about our possibilities. I’m excited about what I’ve seen you do, and I’m excited about the change we will drive as we move our tactical DESRON forward together. En garde!”



Both Wiederholt and Cathey previously served aboard multiple ships and command tours. Wiederholt commanded USS Shoup (DDG 86). Cathey commanded USS Independence (LCS 2) and Patrol Coastal Crew Lima (USS Typhoon PC-5).

