10th Mountain Division Families Participate in Mini Mountaineer March

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 24, 2024) – Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery and their families participated in a Mini Mountaineer March, a family-friendly one-mile ruck march and obstacle course, April 23 on Fort Drum. This event helped to promote strong bonds within the DIVARTY community.



The event offered an opportunity for Soldiers and their families to come together to complete a ruck march and engage in other physical activities.



“Mini Mountaineer March allows families to experience a taste of military life,” said 1st Sgt. Cory Edwards, the fist sergeant from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery. “And bond with their loved ones in a different setting.”



By prioritizing the well-being and unity of the DIVARTY community, Fort Drum sets positive examples for service members and their loved ones.



The obstacle course, which included a litter drag, low crawl, and military movement drill, gave the children an opportunity to compete against their parents in a race for time.



The event featured demonstrations of military exercises and provided families with firsthand experience of their Soldiers’ day-to-day lives. This approach allowed families to gain a deeper understanding of their Soldiers’ daily responsibilities.



The Mini Mountaineer March not only promoted physical fitness and family bonding, but also offered an engaging experience by incorporating interactive elements, successfully reinforcing the importance of unity and support within the military community.



Events like the Mini Mountaineer March serve as a reminder of the importance of strong bonds between Soldiers and their families and maintaining those bonds through physical fitness.

