Retirees, Disabled Veterans, Military Community Can Access On-Installation Wellness Services through the Exchange

DALLAS – Millions of retirees, military family members and Veterans with service-connected disabilities have access to a range of wellness services through their Army & Air Force Exchange Service benefit.



The Exchange offers vital wellness services such as dental, optometry and chiropractic care, as well as nutrition centers and durable medical equipment stores, right on military installations. In 2023, more than 1 million patients were served through Exchange wellness services.



Easy and convenient access to these services is part of the Exchange’s BE FIT 360, a program dedicated to furthering holistic wellness for the military community. Wellness services include optical stores, optometry clinics, dental offices, cryotherapy, chiropractic offices, nutrition centers and durable medical equipment stores (which offer braces, crutches, CPAPs with accessories, breast pumps, maternity supplies and more.)



The Exchange offers these services at locations worldwide, including:



• 142 optical and optometry clinics

• 82 nutrition centers

• 38 durable medical equipment shops

• 24 dental offices

• 4 chiropractic clinics



“The Exchange is connecting retirees, disabled Veterans, military families and community members to the wellness services they want and need,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “The Exchange is expanding these services to more locations while also pursuing additional services that make life better for the military communities we are honored to serve.”



In 2020, 4.1 million disabled Veterans and certain caregivers became eligible for in-store Exchange shopping privileges. These and other Exchange shoppers, including retirees, family members, DoD and Coast Guard civilians, and active-duty service members, are all authorized to use the wellness services, which accept TRICARE, FEDVIP and most insurances, when applicable.



More information on wellness options, including offerings at each installation, can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/wellness.



Veterans can learn more about their lifelong Exchange benefit at https://aafes.media/paveterans. DoD and Coast Guard civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa for more info.



