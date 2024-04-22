Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Combat Center celebrates Month of the Military Child

    MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. - This April marks the 37th anniversary of Month of the Military Child. Each year the month of April is dedicated to recognizing the role that military children have in supporting service members and the unique challenges they face. Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, hosts a variety of events each year to celebrate Month of the Military Child (MOTMC).

    The MCAGCC Commissary participated in hosting in the Defense Commissary Agency’s "Spreading Joy Around the World" drawing and writing contest as part of MOTMC. This contest showcased the unique challenges and experiences by having children submit a drawing, or written description, of their unique experience as a military child.

    Marketing and special events for Marine Corps Community Services, Twentynine Palms, also hosted a superhero themed family event called SuperFest on April 6, 2024. This event was a celebration of military children and brought awareness to MOTMC.

    “This [SuperFest] was a collaborative effort between all MCCS divisions to honor military children,” said Jordan Van Riper, special events manager, MCCS, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California.

    SuperFest consisted of a variety of things to do such as inflatable activities, game and craft booths hosted by MCCS, food stands, superhero interactions, and music provided by a live DJ.

    MCAGCC takes pride in helping its military children by providing on base programs, special events, several youth centers, and a variety of youth sports for service members and their families.

    Additional resources available to The Combat Center’s Families:

    https://29palms.usmc-mccs.org/

    https://mccs.libguides.com/29palmslibrary

    Youth Sports: mcagcc29palmsyouthsports@usmc-mccs.org

