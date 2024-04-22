Military Sealift Command Holds Annual SAAPM “Walk-a-Lap for a Survivor” Event

Military Sealift Command held its annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) “Walk-a-lap for a Survivor” event at MSC headquarters at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, April 22.



During the month of April, MSC joins the rest of the military and civilian community in emphasizing the importance of eliminating sexual assault throughout the nation. This year’s SAAPM theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”, is a call to action for members to use their personal and collective strength to advance meaningful change in preventing and responding to sexual violence.



SAPR Program Manager Tina Carter told attendees that every 68 seconds someone is being sexually assaulted and that 65 percent of Americans are affected by sexual assault each year. Those statistics served as a reminder that combatting sexual assault is an everyday battle.



“Prevention shouldn’t just happen one month out of the year, it must happen every day,” said Carter.



She then introduced guest speaker, Jacquelyn Grace, President of Healing Heroes, an organization which aims to empower survivors and victims, including veterans, by providing specialized trauma-informed care and evidence-based interventions.



Grace, a victim and survivor herself, shared a deeply, emotional testimony about how she overcame years of sexual abuse. She then encouraged those in attendance to step up and act when they know someone needs help.



“I think we can stand here in solidarity and agreement that sexual assault impacts so many, but just as it impacts the nation, we can also impact the nation,” she said. “We can also speak up. We can be bold. We can be courageous and seek justice when you see something wrong and encourage those people who we know who have been impacted not to hide in the darkness. Not to cover up their wounds. To undress them,” she said.



After Grace’s remarks, MSC Chief of Staff Capt. Daniel Broadhurst recognized the hard work and dedication of the command’s SAPR team and presented letters of appreciation to MSC Volunteer SAPR Victim Advocate Carrie Souslin and Civilian Afloat and Ashore Victim Advocate Lisa Wimbush on behalf of MSC Commander, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck thanking them for their efforts in preventing sexual assaults and ensuring victims are protected.



At the conclusion of the event, MSC first class petty officers led attendees in the traditional “walk-a-lap” around MSC headquarters in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault.

