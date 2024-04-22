YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – Kids from the Yokota community came together to experience the military deployment process during Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations, or K.U.D.O.S., an annual event hosted at the Military Fitness Center and Samurai Training Field, April 20.



Volunteers guided children through races, informed them about first responder duties, and taught them toy weaponry use to simulate some of the activities of military personnel during a real deployment. The theme of this year’s event was “aquarium,” where kids were tasked with rescuing marine life after an aquarium shattered.



“Thank you for being such an awesome part of our Air Force and Japanese Air Ground Self-Defense Force families,” said Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander during the opening. “Here is my task for you today: ask lots of questions, make a new friend, and have lots and lots of fun!”



Operation K.U.D.O.S. occurs during Month of the Military Child, an annual observance month held in April where bases across the Department of Defense hold numerous events recognizing and appreciating the sacrifices of military children.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 03:06 Story ID: 469338 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota children rally up for annual mock deployment event Operation K.U.D.O.S., by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.