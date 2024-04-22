New LRC in Poland develops into effective support organization despite facing challenges

Photo By Cameron Porter | The Logistics Readiness Center Poland team poses for a photo in front of the entry...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | The Logistics Readiness Center Poland team poses for a photo in front of the entry sign at Camp Kościuszko in Poznan, Poland, where LRC Poland is headquartered. LRC Poland is the newest of eight LRCs under the mission command of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland – With an Army garrison officially standing up in Poland last year, with it came a new Logistics Readiness Center. LRC Poland, which is the newest of eight LRCs under the mission command of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, activated a little over a year ago and immediately began establishing business practices in support of USAG Poland, the Polish military, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, V Corps and 21st Theater Sustainment Command.



The official mission of LRC Poland is to serve as the logistics integrator in Poland, providing logistics advise and support to USAG Poland and V Corps as well as mission partners and rotational forces located at forward operating sites and installations throughout Poland. LRC Poland provides installation property accountability, transportation support, food services and maintenance services to sustain USAG Poland’s mission of supporting rotational forces and NATO allies and partners at worksites and military installations in Poznan, Powidz, and Zagan, Poland.



In just a year’s time, the working relationship between LRC Poland and USAG Poland has developed into a strong and collaborative association, meeting all the challenges expected when establishing a new garrison in support of Army operations and an everchanging mission, forward. A couple of the major challenges LRC Poland faced in the last year was transferring basic life support services from contracted services to Polish provided logistic services, or PPLS as it’s more widely known, and building the workforce in a foreign country with no established U.S. presence, until now.



The PPLS mission was, and still is, a major muscle movement for LRC Poland, V Corps and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Despite manpower constraints – for example LRC Poland was only at a 20 percent staffing level by the end of fiscal year 2023 – the small team at LRC Poland has excelled at establishing new processes and transitioning logistic services to PPLS while ensuring the warfighters were supported the entire time.



LRC Poland is headquartered at Camp Kościuszko in Poznan, Poland. "One Team" is LRC Poland's motto and their way of doing business.



LRC Poland is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Poland directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Poland.



LRC Poland reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.