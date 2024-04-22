Statement: U.S. Military Aircraft transports US Embassy Port-au-Prince Support and Security Personnel

In support of the Department of State, U.S. Southern Command transported support and security augmentation personnel for the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince. A U.S. Air Force C-130 flew into Toussaint Louverture International Airport today for the planned rotation of personnel. This mission is a testament to the efforts of the Haitian National Police, the Armed Forces of Haiti, and the International Airport administrators and stakeholders. The security and support personnel who arrived in Haiti will help ensure the U.S. Embassy remains open, and operations continue. This airlift mission is consistent with the standard practice for Embassy security augmentation worldwide.
The U.S. embassy remains focused on advancing U.S. government efforts to support the Haitian people, including mobilizing support for the Haitian National Police, the Armed Forces of Haiti, and creating conditions for free and fair elections.
POINT OF CONTACT
Steve Mcloud
steven.a.mcloud.civ@mail.mil
Work: 305-437-1209
Cell: 305-586-3657
