Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Statement: U.S. Military Aircraft transports US Embassy Port-au-Prince Support and Security Personnel

    U.S. Military Aircraft transports US Embassy Port-au-Prince Support and Security Personnel

    Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft sits on the tarmac at Toussaint Louverture...... read more read more

    HAITI

    04.23.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Southern Command

    In support of the Department of State, U.S. Southern Command transported support and security augmentation personnel for the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince. A U.S. Air Force C-130 flew into Toussaint Louverture International Airport today for the planned rotation of personnel. This mission is a testament to the efforts of the Haitian National Police, the Armed Forces of Haiti, and the International Airport administrators and stakeholders. The security and support personnel who arrived in Haiti will help ensure the U.S. Embassy remains open, and operations continue. This airlift mission is consistent with the standard practice for Embassy security augmentation worldwide.

    The U.S. embassy remains focused on advancing U.S. government efforts to support the Haitian people, including mobilizing support for the Haitian National Police, the Armed Forces of Haiti, and creating conditions for free and fair elections.

    *****************

    POINT OF CONTACT

    Steve Mcloud

    steven.a.mcloud.civ@mail.mil

    Work: 305-437-1209

    Cell: 305-586-3657

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 15:26
    Story ID: 469286
    Location: HT
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Statement: U.S. Military Aircraft transports US Embassy Port-au-Prince Support and Security Personnel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Military Aircraft transports US Embassy Port-au-Prince Support and Security Personnel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    Haiti
    SOUTHCOM
    Port-au-Prince
    C-130

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT