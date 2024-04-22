Statement: U.S. Military Aircraft transports US Embassy Port-au-Prince Support and Security Personnel

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft sits on the tarmac at Toussaint Louverture...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft sits on the tarmac at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 23, 2024. The aircraft flew into Toussaint Louverture International Airport for the planned rotation of support and security augmentation personnel for the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince. In support of the Department of State, U.S. Southern Command coordinated the airlift mission. (Photo courtesy U.S. State Department INL) see less | View Image Page

In support of the Department of State, U.S. Southern Command transported support and security augmentation personnel for the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince. A U.S. Air Force C-130 flew into Toussaint Louverture International Airport today for the planned rotation of personnel. This mission is a testament to the efforts of the Haitian National Police, the Armed Forces of Haiti, and the International Airport administrators and stakeholders. The security and support personnel who arrived in Haiti will help ensure the U.S. Embassy remains open, and operations continue. This airlift mission is consistent with the standard practice for Embassy security augmentation worldwide.



The U.S. embassy remains focused on advancing U.S. government efforts to support the Haitian people, including mobilizing support for the Haitian National Police, the Armed Forces of Haiti, and creating conditions for free and fair elections.



