    U.S. Military Aircraft transports US Embassy Port-au-Prince Support and Security Personnel

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    04.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft sits on the tarmac at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 23, 2024. The aircraft flew into Toussaint Louverture International Airport for the planned rotation of support and security augmentation personnel for the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince. In support of the Department of State, U.S. Southern Command coordinated the airlift mission. (Photo courtesy U.S. State Department INL)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military Aircraft transports US Embassy Port-au-Prince Support and Security Personnel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Statement: U.S. Military Aircraft transports US Embassy Port-au-Prince Support and Security Personnel

    TAGS

    Haiti
    SOUTHCOM
    Port-au-Prince
    C-130

