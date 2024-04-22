A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft sits on the tarmac at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 23, 2024. The aircraft flew into Toussaint Louverture International Airport for the planned rotation of support and security augmentation personnel for the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince. In support of the Department of State, U.S. Southern Command coordinated the airlift mission. (Photo courtesy U.S. State Department INL)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 15:26
|Photo ID:
|8357901
|VIRIN:
|240423-A-BS728-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|171.3 KB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Military Aircraft transports US Embassy Port-au-Prince Support and Security Personnel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Statement: U.S. Military Aircraft transports US Embassy Port-au-Prince Support and Security Personnel
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT