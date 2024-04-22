Passion for the game leads Washington Guardsman to Softball Coach position at Park City High School

For most of her life, Staff Sgt. Ashley Manusos, human resources, 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard, has been involved with softball in some shape or fashion, whether playing or coaching. She is now bringing her experience to Park City High School in Utah as the head coach for its softball team.



“I played since I was four. Then after 12, I played on club teams, then played at a junior college, quickly transferring to a division three, then to division two at the University of Minnesota Crookston,” said Manusos. “I joined the Minnesota Guard while I was there. The coaches were super supportive.”



After finishing her senior season, Manusos completed advanced individual training before taking a graduate assistant position at the University of Dubuque in Iowa during the 2015 season, which led to her transferring to the Iowa Army National Guard.



“It was just easier to transition to the Iowa Guard since I wasn’t traveling from St. Paul,” said Manusos.



In the summer of 2015, Manusos took an assistant coaching position at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, coaching there until November of 2016.



“I picked up a deployment with the aviation support battalion in Iowa, and in 2018 I applied and interviewed for a position with Alpha Company, 19th Special Forces and got the job out here,” said Manusos.



While working full-time in the Washington Army National Guard for five years, Manusos continued to coach. She was the coach for the Sundodgers, a club-level softball team for ages 12 to 18. She also instructed with the EL1 Sports in Puyallup.



Her love for coaching continued to grow and on December 31st, she left her full-time position with the Washington Army National Guard and moved to Utah.



“All the stars aligned. My partner lives there, my roommate was getting married and I was like you know what, maybe this is time,” said Manusos. “I looked at full-time positions there but I wanted to get back into coaching.”



So after moving to Utah, she started applying for positions, first landing a position with College Athlete Advantage, which helps kids in the recruiting process.



“It all kind of worked out. The head coach at the time was on her way out and they were looking for someone to come in and change the culture of softball at Park City High School,” said Manusos. “I think my actual start date there is like January 7th.”



When you do an internet search for Park City, Utah, the first thing you learn about is winter recreation. Softball is really an afterthought for the community.



“I am really building a team up. For some of these kids, softball is like their fourth or fifth commitment,” said Manusos. “It is more than building a team though, it is about building a culture, a structure and building good human beings who take responsibility.”



One of the first things she brought to Park City was a charity event, Strikeout Cancer.



“I first did this in college. One of my best friend’s dad passed away due to brain cancer, and so we did this event and raised $20,000 and that was something I wanted to bring and wouldn’t budge on,” said Manusos. “The goal is to teach the kids about having impact and giving back to the community.”



Manusos believes that a lot of what she is passing along this season to the team is just things she picked up from other leaders she has worked with in the National Guard. Building people up, building a team, doing the right things and giving back.



“I have had some amazing leaders in the Guard. Command Sgt. Major Kettlewell, Amy Patterson, people that gave me structure and showed me how to lead,” said Manusos.

