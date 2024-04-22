After nine-year break, Guardsman takes part in Best Ranger Competition

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Michael Faltus, an infantryman from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Michael Faltus, an infantryman from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment takes part in an event during the Best Ranger Competition on April 12, 2024 at Fort Moore, Georgia. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

After a nine-year break in service, Spc. Michael Faltus, an infantryman from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment wanted to come back to show that he could still do it. He found out he could and more when he represented the National Guard at the 2024 Best Ranger Competition, April 12-14, 2024, at Fort Moore, Georgia.



“I was active duty for six years and got out because we had kids and wanted to spend more time with them,” said Faltus, who works in the Global Banking Department at Bank of America. “I wanted to come back and thought about it when the 3-161 was heading to Poland.”



Faltus decided in October 2023 to re-enlist and wanted to take part in the Best Ranger Competition.



“I went down to Fort Moore for assessments and finished third among the Guard members that were there so I was extended an invite to participate,” said Faltus.



For 40 years, Rangers from across the Army have traveled to Fort Moore, Georgia to put their skills to the test against others for the chance to be the very best. This year 56 teams from across the Army, including three National Guard teams, entered the three-day event. National Guard members spend time at Fort Moore for train-up and assessments for their teams. Faltus was partnered with Sgt. Garrett Streeks, Nebraska Army National Guard.



“We knew we might end up together. Our five-mile times were within 30 seconds of each other, our ruck times were close and that is what you look for, having teammates that are close on all their times and skills,” said Faltus.



The morning of April 12, Faltus, Streeks, and 114 Rangers from across the Army kicked off the competition with a five-mile run, followed by a swim, followed by another run, obstacle course, and a series of different events. The first day finishes with a ruck march.



“At the end of the first day we had gone close to 51 miles, all of which was weighted in some way with gear,” said Faltus. “The first day is really the day that separates the teams. You really want to be top 20 after the first day and be in striking distance.”



Faltus and Streeks finished the first day in 32nd.



“Our times weren’t like super far off from the leaders, but that is the difference in finishing the five mile in under 30 minutes or at say 32 minutes. Having a pace at six minutes per mile versus six and a half minutes,” said Faltus.



Teams spend the second day focused on skill craft, but making up points is tough. Teams that are outside the top 16 do not move on to the last day of the competition.



“We didn’t compete on the third day, but it was so rewarding to be there to watch the teams cross the line,” said Faltus. “Especially having a National Guard team finish second overall, that was great to see.”



Capt Tanner Potter and Sgt. 1st Class Michael Browne, another National Guard team, took second place overall.



Faltus admits that at 37 years old, he didn’t bounce back as easily as he once did. But he truly enjoyed the experience and wants to take part in the competition again, hopefully finding more from Washington to join him.



“I would give people these tangible goals, have a five-mile run at 30 minutes, ruck your 12 mile in sub two hours and the third is build up your durability. You will not always be running or rucking, but going from event to event and work on going from a ruck to a run to an event. You also learn a lot about your body and your nutrition with something like this,” said Faltus. “I loved the comradery among the other competitors and if I am able to do this competition again I would.”