    U.S. Soldier places 2nd in multinational shooting competition

    SZCZECIN, POLAND

    04.23.2024

    Story by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    SZCZECIN, Poland – A U.S. senior human resources noncommissioned officer assigned to the Multinational Corps-Northeast received the Joint Service Achievement Medal March 8 for his performance during a multinational shooting competition.

    Sgt. 1st Class Jaron Gibson, assigned to the MNC-NE J3, earned second place competing against 40 noncommissioned officers from NATO nations.

    The competition was hosted by the Corps’ German element at the Torgelow Training Area in Germany as part of the MNC-NE NCO Club Leader Professional Development.

    Gibson, a 12-year Army veteran, said he participated in the competition because he thought it would be fun and he was looking for a challenge. The competition included firing both the German G3 rifle and P8 pistol.

    “The key to success in marksmanship is to remember the fundamentals, stay calm and focused,” said Gibson. “Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself. These types of challenges build character and makes us better Soldiers.”

    Multinational Corps-Northeast was created in 1998 and currently consists of Soldiers from 22 countries.

    “The best part of this assignment working in a NATO unit in Poland is the opportunity to learn about the different cultures of each nation,” said Gibson.

