    U.S. Soldier places 2nd in multinational shooting competition

    TORGELOW, GERMANY

    09.28.2023

    U.S. Army NATO

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jaron Gibson takes 2nd place in a multinational shooting competition held at the Torgelow Training Area in Germany. Gibson is assigned to the Multinational Corps-Northeast headquartered in Szczecin, Poland, along with Soldiers from 21 other NATO nations. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: TORGELOW, DE
