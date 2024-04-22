U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jaron Gibson takes 2nd place in a multinational shooting competition held at the Torgelow Training Area in Germany. Gibson is assigned to the Multinational Corps-Northeast headquartered in Szczecin, Poland, along with Soldiers from 21 other NATO nations. (Courtesy photo)
U.S. Soldier places 2nd in multinational shooting competition
