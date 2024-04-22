Nurturing resilience: The vital role of communication in military Families during the Month of the Military Child

Tucson, Ariz. — During April, as we pay tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of military Families and their children, it's crucial to acknowledge the significant role of effective communication within these distinct family units. The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) chaplain team understands the importance, and organizes initiatives such as the Build Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) events, which was recently held April 5-7 in Tucson, Arizona.



Just as Soldiers demonstrate courage and strength on the battlefield, military Families exhibit resilience and unity in the face of challenges. Within the dynamic framework of military life, where deployments, relocations and separations are commonplace, communication emerges as a lifeline that sustains familial bonds and nurtures emotional well-being. Spouses, inspired by NETCOM’s Chaplain (Maj.) Charles Taylor’s timeless wisdom, embark on a journey to cultivate open, honest and empathetic dialogue within their Families.



“Active listening becomes a cornerstone of communication, as military parents endeavor to understand the unique experiences and emotions of their children, who may grapple with the complexities of military life,” said Taylor. “By prioritizing empathy and validation, parents create a supportive environment where their children feel heard, valued and understood, fostering a sense of resilience and belonging amidst transitions and uncertainties.



These retreats empower military parents to navigate tough conversations with grace and compassion. Whether discussing deployment-related anxieties or grappling with the challenges of frequent relocations, parents approach sensitive topics with patience, understanding and unwavering support. By fostering open communication channels, they provide their children with the tools to navigate adversity with resilience and courage.

In the tapestry of military Family life, unity emerges as a guiding principle that strengthens familial bonds and fosters a sense of solidarity. Through shared values, traditions and a commitment to mutual support, military Families stand resilient in the face of adversity, drawing strength from their collective experiences and unwavering love for one another.



As we celebrate the Month of the Military Child, let us not only honor the sacrifices of these resilient young individuals but also recognize the pivotal role of communication in nurturing their well-being and fostering Family cohesion. During the weekend of the BSRT, military parents embark on a transformative journey towards becoming architects of resilience, unity and unwavering support within their Families.

