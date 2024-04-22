Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurturing resilience: The vital role of communication in military Families during the Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3]

    Nurturing resilience: The vital role of communication in military Families during the Month of the Military Child

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Families pose at the Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) event April 5-7. The NETCOM chaplain team emphasizes the importance of these events, and continues to support NETCOM Soldiers, Families and military children. (U.S. Army photo by Amanda Pearson)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 17:40
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US
    This work, Nurturing resilience: The vital role of communication in military Families during the Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS

    Chaplain Corps
    Month of the Military Child
    NETCOM
    BSRT

