    A day in the life of pest management

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    As you sit at your desk, typing on your keyboard, the familiar sound of keys clicking fills
    the air. With each tap, you immerse yourself further into your work.

    Suddenly, a sharp gasp pierces the air, followed by an unmistakable scream that shatters
    the peace of the office. Startled, you swivel in your chair to see a colleague standing nearby, their
    eyes wide with alarm, pointing urgently at something on the floor. You follow their gaze and
    catch sight of a tiny creature darting past. A mouse, its movements quick and purposeful. Panic
    continues until pest management bursts in, every move watched anxiously. With a collective
    exhale, the office settles, relying on the experts to handle the unexpected visitor.

    633d Civil Engineering Squadron pest management Airmen, equipped with the
    knowledge to evaluate and tackle such situations. With a commitment to humane practices, they
    set mouse traps baited with peanut butter and conduct thorough inspections to identify entry
    points where mice might be infiltrating as their first call of the day.

    “Live traps stand out as a humane option for rodent management, facilitating the capture
    and release of animals without causing harm,” said Airman 1st Class Yessamin Chuc Cua, 633d

    Civil Engineer Squadron pest management apprentice. “The objective is to maximize the use of
    live traps while ensuring the successful completion of the mission.”

    The team’s next task of the day involves checking mouse traps from previous service
    requests. With the traps empty, indicating a potential resolution to the problem, they retrieve the
    traps with hopeful anticipation. As they solve one issue, another arises. After a mouse is spotted
    at the front of the installation gym, the team examines the vicinity where the mouse had been
    observed, scrutinizing for any indications of the vermin presence. With no luck, they set out
    mouse traps to lure the elusive creature.

    As the day nears an end, the team embarks on their monthly inspection. They carefully
    examine the food court located at the base exchange for any signs of food and stagnant water in
    areas where they should not be. The pest management Airmen interview food court employees to
    check for any recent challenges or issues that might impact the workplace environment,
    emphasizing a commitment to identifying and addressing potential concerns for the overall well-
    being of the business. It is not only their job to get rid of vermin, but to educate personnel about
    vermin prevention. This is important to identify and address potential problems early, in order to
    prevent the spread of diseases and help ensure the overall safety of the base.

    At the end of their tasks, the pest management team gathers to tidy up, looking forward to
    tomorrow and proud of their achievements. There is a shared understanding of their commitment
    to maintaining a safe environment. From disrupting systems to raiding snack supplies, these
    critters keep them on their toes! Fear not, for this team is armed with traps and expertise.

    Maintaining a vermin-free environment is not just a task; it is a commitment to personnel well-
    being. If there are vermin and you are wondering what to do, call pest management to the rescue.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024
    Story ID: 469164
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day in the life of pest management, by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pest control
    pest management
    633d ABW
    633d CE

