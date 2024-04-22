A day in the life of pest management

As you sit at your desk, typing on your keyboard, the familiar sound of keys clicking fills

the air. With each tap, you immerse yourself further into your work.



Suddenly, a sharp gasp pierces the air, followed by an unmistakable scream that shatters

the peace of the office. Startled, you swivel in your chair to see a colleague standing nearby, their

eyes wide with alarm, pointing urgently at something on the floor. You follow their gaze and

catch sight of a tiny creature darting past. A mouse, its movements quick and purposeful. Panic

continues until pest management bursts in, every move watched anxiously. With a collective

exhale, the office settles, relying on the experts to handle the unexpected visitor.



633d Civil Engineering Squadron pest management Airmen, equipped with the

knowledge to evaluate and tackle such situations. With a commitment to humane practices, they

set mouse traps baited with peanut butter and conduct thorough inspections to identify entry

points where mice might be infiltrating as their first call of the day.



“Live traps stand out as a humane option for rodent management, facilitating the capture

and release of animals without causing harm,” said Airman 1st Class Yessamin Chuc Cua, 633d



Civil Engineer Squadron pest management apprentice. “The objective is to maximize the use of

live traps while ensuring the successful completion of the mission.”



The team’s next task of the day involves checking mouse traps from previous service

requests. With the traps empty, indicating a potential resolution to the problem, they retrieve the

traps with hopeful anticipation. As they solve one issue, another arises. After a mouse is spotted

at the front of the installation gym, the team examines the vicinity where the mouse had been

observed, scrutinizing for any indications of the vermin presence. With no luck, they set out

mouse traps to lure the elusive creature.



As the day nears an end, the team embarks on their monthly inspection. They carefully

examine the food court located at the base exchange for any signs of food and stagnant water in

areas where they should not be. The pest management Airmen interview food court employees to

check for any recent challenges or issues that might impact the workplace environment,

emphasizing a commitment to identifying and addressing potential concerns for the overall well-

being of the business. It is not only their job to get rid of vermin, but to educate personnel about

vermin prevention. This is important to identify and address potential problems early, in order to

prevent the spread of diseases and help ensure the overall safety of the base.



At the end of their tasks, the pest management team gathers to tidy up, looking forward to

tomorrow and proud of their achievements. There is a shared understanding of their commitment

to maintaining a safe environment. From disrupting systems to raiding snack supplies, these

critters keep them on their toes! Fear not, for this team is armed with traps and expertise.



Maintaining a vermin-free environment is not just a task; it is a commitment to personnel well-

being. If there are vermin and you are wondering what to do, call pest management to the rescue.

