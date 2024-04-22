Leaders celebrate hangar completion at Yuma Proving Ground

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Lt. Col. Sean Karrels, battalion commander with the 160th Special Operations Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Lt. Col. Sean Karrels, battalion commander with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, left, cuts the ribbon on a two-bay hangar that will be used for training during an April 9 ribbon-cutting ceremony at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District constructed the hangar for the Special Operations Aviation Command flight detachment that supports training operations for the Military Freefall School. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s primary mission is to test the nation’s military ground combat equipment; however, for nearly 30 years, its vast desert ranges also have been used by the Military Freefall School to train thousands of the military’s most elite paratroopers.



Leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and the Yuma Proving Ground celebrated the completion of a two-bay hangar, which will benefit the school, during an April 9 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the installation.



“For more than 50 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has partnered with Yuma Proving Ground, contributing to the national defense mission with projects that improve readiness and enhance the quality of life for our warfighters and their families,” said USACE Los Angeles District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks.



USACE constructed the hangar for the Special Operations Aviation Command flight detachment, which supports training operations for the Military Freefall School, a part of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.



“Having served in Army aviation for over 20 years, this is without a doubt the nicest hangar and operations facility I’ve ever seen,” said Lt. Col. Sean Karrels, a battalion commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. “This will directly improve mission readiness, providing expeditious service to our maintainers and operators, and, ultimately, our customer.”



According to the Yuma Proving Ground’s Public Affairs office, 48 percent of all freefall jumps in the Department of Defense take place at the installation.



“This is the largest military construction project we’ve done on the base so far,” said Byn Butler, a project engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “This project came in at just about $48 million.”



The new facility was more than two years in the making and included the construction of administration and operation offices, material storage areas, improved taxiways and flood-mitigation measures.



“This hangar is important to the flight detachment because it helps us preserve our aircraft to make sure they are out of the elements,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Jones, the detachment’s commander. “Having a hangar like this allows us to perform the maintenance on the aircraft, so they are available to support the training mission for years to come.”



According to a public release from the Yuma Proving Ground’s Public Affairs office, the flight detachment maintains and flies the C27J, formerly used as a niche cargo plane to supplement the larger C-130. The aircraft was extensively tested at the installation prior to being fielded and is regarded by many as a high-performance aircraft, which has contributed to a significant expansion of the school’s training opportunities in recent years.



“This is much needed,” said Maj. Nicholas Garver, Military Free Fall School commander. “We take personnel from the Air Force, Marines, Navy and Army, and teach them the basic principles of military free fall. Having the hangar here for the flight detachment is another signal that the Army supports them and supports our mission here.”



A contract for a new facility for the Military Free Fall School near the hangar is expected to be awarded this summer, with construction beginning early next year.