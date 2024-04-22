AFTC’s Digital Leap: SharePoint Community Drives Future Initiatives

The Air Force Test Center is undergoing a digital transformation with new projects driven by the 2022 AFTC Digital Modernization Strategy. This strategy has led to advancements such as expanding network bandwidth, innovating through model-based tools for test planning, and establishing a robust training resource for advanced digital skills, including data, analytics, model-based systems engineering, and modeling and simulation.



AFTC is actively building a lasting digital practice by engaging with the AFMC Digital Acceleration Task Force and establishing the AFTC Data Governance Board to address policy and guidance for the enterprise's data needs. As a result, teams have gathered significant knowledge, creating the AFTC Digital & Data Community SharePoint. This platform serves as a central location for the enterprise to learn about current capabilities, efforts to modernize data infrastructure, and access curated training resources. Members can request permission to access the CAC-enabled SharePoint here.



The AFTC digital modernization team continues supporting the enterprise community by enabling teams to share ongoing projects pushing the boundaries of test and evaluation. A monthly virtual technical exchange, the AFTC Digital Engineering and Data Science Crosstalk, facilitates internal and external teams in sharing capabilities, techniques, and applications of new tools.



“The AFTC team really has made solid progress on the modernization strategy through 2023,” said Christopher Hereford, AFTC Digital Engineering Lead. “Digital Material Management was listed as line of effort 3 objective 3 for AFTC’s strategy as a whole. We were able to establish a Data Governance Board, provide access to over 40 personnel to an Integrated Digital Environment, and completed training pathways for both engineering and analytics. We need to keep that momentum going into 2024.”



AFTC is already in line to keep that momentum by hosting its 3rd annual Digital Engineering Test & Evaluation Workshop in Fall Creek Falls, TN, just outside Arnold AFB, slated for April 23-25, 2024. The workshop aims to facilitate collaboration among attendees to shape future digital transformation efforts and raise awareness of digital projects and advancements across the Air Force, Navy, and Army.



For more information on these events and others, request access to the AFTC Digital & Data Community SharePoint.

