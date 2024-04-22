Hampton Roads Fleet and Family Support Center Introduces Remote Clinical Counseling Services

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fleet and Family Support Center has expanded its services by offering remote clinical counseling to individuals, couples, and families. This new initiative aims to provide accessible support to active-duty service members and their families, ensuring they receive the necessary assistance regardless of their location or circumstances.



“Remote counseling was added to FFSC to expand the availability of non-medical counseling for Sailors and their families. In-person counseling is still available at the FFSC centers,” said Tonetta Fox, NRMA Regional counseling and advocacy program coordinator.



Fox said counseling services offered are non-medical and short-term, with a focus on providing timely support and guidance to address various challenges that individuals and families may encounter. These challenges include but are not limited to issues related to deployment, relocation, relationship dynamics, parent-child interactions, and other stressors associated with military and family life.



“Relationship stressors often bring people to counseling, and the other great advantage of online counseling is that couples can participate in couples counseling even when they are located in different geographic areas,” said Fox. She also mentioned that counseling is available to families with adult children.



Remote licensed counselors, who are part of the FFSC, administer the remote counseling sessions. These counselors are equipped to address a wide range of concerns and provide tailored guidance to meet the unique needs of each individual or family seeking assistance.



According to Fox, one of the key benefits of this remote counseling service is its accessibility. By leveraging technology, individuals and families can receive support from licensed professionals without the need to visit a physical location. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for those who may be stationed in remote locations or have difficulty accessing traditional counseling services.



“Clients will receive a Microsoft Teams link to access their appointment on any computer or smart phone. Clients appreciate the convenience of being able to access counseling from home, or from their car, as it reduces the impact to their workday,” said Fox.



Remote counseling sessions are provided at no cost to active-duty service members and their families. This ensures that financial constraints do not hinder individuals from seeking the support they need to navigate the challenges of military life.



To schedule an appointment for remote clinical counseling, individuals can call 1-855-205-6749. This dedicated hotline is staffed by professionals who can assist in scheduling appointments and providing further information about the counseling services available.

