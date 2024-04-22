LESZNO, Poland – It appeared to be just another quiet night in the household of the Kazmierczak family until they heard what sounded like a large helicopter flying nearby.

“Look! It must be close!” shouted Oskar Kazmierczak to his dad. Oskar is a 6-year-old boy from Poland, with a great fascination for Aviation and has dreams of one day becoming a pilot.

The aircraft was close, it was landing at a nearby Airfield. Overcome with excitement, Oskar drew a picture of the Chinook and asked his dad if they could take it to the pilot and crew of the aircraft. Oskar had never been near or in a CH-47 Chinook let alone a U.S. Army helicopter.

Early the next morning, Oskar woke his dad to go to the Leszno Air Club, where the Chinook landed the night before. Oskar and his dad, Mr. Tomasz Kazmierczak met with the air club staff and asked if they could meet the pilot and crew. After coordination with the Chinook crew, the meeting was made possible.

Cpt. Craig Hunter the pilot of the CH-47 and his crew had to land precautionarily due to a sudden change in weather. The Chinook crew allowed Oskar and his dad to enter the aircraft, sit in the cockpit, and take photos. The crew also accepted Oskar’s drawing without hesitation and posted it in one of the Chinook’s windows. “Oskar’s drawing flies proudly from our window as we train in Europe,” said Cpt. Hunter.

At the end of the meeting, the crew gave Oskar “Big Red One” patches and eventually made it to their destination successfully.

Oskar was thrilled to experience seeing U.S. Army aircraft, receive a tour, and meet U.S. Army Aviators.

Date Taken: 03.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 Story: Landing in Leszno, by CPT Jordan Beagle