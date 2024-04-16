Powerful grasp of languages common denominator for LRC Italy’s employees of the year

Photo By Cameron Porter | A powerful grasp of languages was the common denominator for Logistics Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | A powerful grasp of languages was the common denominator for Logistics Readiness Center Italy’s Employee of the Year selections for fiscal year 2023. The senior graded employee of the year speaks five languages, and the junior graded employee of the year is a linguistics scholar. Rudy Valentin is LRC Italy’s senior-graded employee of the year, and LRC Italy’s junior-graded employee of the year is Elena Esposito. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – A powerful grasp of languages was the common denominator for Logistics Readiness Center Italy’s Employee of the Year selections for fiscal year 2023. The senior graded employee of the year speaks five languages, and the junior graded employee of the year is a linguistics scholar.



Rudy Valentin, who was first selected as LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter (senior-graded) for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2023, is now LRC Italy’s senior-graded employee of the year, and LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter (junior-graded) for the 4th quarter of fiscal year 2023, Elena Esposito, is now LRC Italy’s junior-graded employee of the year.



Valentin, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, is a supervisory workforce management specialist at LRC Italy. Born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York City, he speaks Spanish and English. His wife of over 21 years is from France so he also speaks French, and he learned Brazilian Portuguese as a Foreign Area Officer with U.S. Southern Command. In addition, he speaks Italian, which has proven extremely valuable at LRC Italy.



The 27-year retired Army field grade officer whose last active-duty assignment was with the U.S. Army War College said there are over 150 Italian local national employees at LRC Italy.



“When they come into my office, they can express themselves in their native language, and I understand them. I think they enjoy that, and they feel more comfortable,” he said.



Esposito, who obtained her master’s degree in translation and interpreting from the CIELS University for Linguistics Mediators in Padova, Italy, has volunteered as a translator at U.S. Army Garrison Italy ceremonies and special events, like the annual ‘Taste of Vicenza.’



To complete her degree, the administrative support assistant at LRC Italy did her university dissertation on the global information war and how controlling the information space has affected the war in Ukraine.



“It's the manipulation of the media, not only mainstream media but also information on social networks and among social media users,” said Esposito. But the support she receives from her team is not fake news. “That’s the truth,” she said.



“I am excited and happy and grateful. I am grateful not only to my leadership who recognized me, but also to my coworkers and my team. Personally, I feel very lucky to be working for the U.S. Army and LRC Italy. I absolutely love my job and everything about it,” Esposito said.



Read more about Valentin in this Army News article at www.army.mil/article/264732 and more about Esposito in this Army News article at www.army.mil/article/271000.



LRC Italy is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Italy.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.