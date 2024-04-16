Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One Holds Change of Command Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2024) – Capt. Douglas Meagher relieved Capt. Marc Crawford as Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) One during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 19. Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, was the guest speaker and presiding officer at the ceremony and presented Crawford with a Legion of Merit for his time at LCSRON One. Also in attendance was retired Rear Adm. Peter Gumataotao.



Peck began his remarks with a round of applause for the staff of LCSRON One. “We just acknowledged the professionalism, service and dedication to this community, the LCS community and the Navy,” said Peck. “When I was think about Marc and the authoritative leadership he provides…what a fantastic ambassador, and example of character, professionalism and integrity. Thank you for leading this team in support of national security and doing it well.”



During Crawford’s command, LCSRON One and its subordinate units deployed LCS to the Indo-Pacific for operational tasking such as the Oceanic Maritime Security Initiative which supports partner nations’ regulation of illegal and unauthorized fisheries, conducted two Standard Missile – 6 launches from LCS within 15 months, and commissioned USS Canberra (LCS 30), USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) and USS August (LCS 34). Crawford, who hails from Coral Springs, Fla., is retiring from the United States Navy after 27 years of faithful service.



“If you take nothing else from my remarks today please know that they come from a deep place of gratitude. To my beloved wife, Amy, and our cherished children, Olivia and Darren: I offer my deepest gratitude for your unwavering love, for your support and your sacrifices you’ve made throughout my career in the Navy.” said Crawford. “LCSRON One thank you for all of your hard work you’ve put into our great ships and crews.”



Meagher recently served as Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Three.



“Marc, I wish you all the best in retirement, I will be phoning a friend often - both about work and life. Fair winds and following seas, brother.” said Meagher. “I am humbled to work with the incredible men and women who make up Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. I will endeavor to keep the team true to the course Commodore Crawford has directed, will account for set and drift and I ask that you all to be prepared for me to increase the speed of advance.



Located in San Diego, LCSRON One oversees all operational and administrative tasking of 10 independently assigned LCS. LCS are versatile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments and win against 21st-century coastal threats. These ships provide forward presence and conduct maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions both near-shore and on the high seas.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 21:37 Story ID: 469002 Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: CORAL SPRINGS, FL, US Web Views: 37 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by LT Brinn Hefron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.