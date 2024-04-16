911: What's your emergency?

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is observed each April to honor the dedication of first response emergency dispatchers for the critical service they provide. Dispatchers at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. provide crucial support to first responders both on and off the installation, handling more than 5,000 emergency calls annually.



The first 911 emergency call in the United States was made on February 16, 1968, in Haleyville, Ala, marking the inception of the 911 emergency dispatch system. This system is now utilized nationwide for requesting assistance from police, fire and medical services. Many of the dispatchers involved in these calls have backgrounds in the military and emergency medical services, demonstrating their commitment to community safety both in and out of uniform.



"I've been a dispatcher for eight years now and have over 21 years of experience in Emergency Medical Services," said Joshua Nola, 87th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Communications Center supervisor. "I started as a volunteer and continue to serve in that capacity today after my time in the (U.S.) Marine Corps. Several of the dispatchers here have prior service in the (U.S.) Navy, Marine Corps and (U.S.) Air Force, and some are also volunteer emergency medical technicians and firefighters in their off time."



Emergency dispatch has evolved significantly from the days of receiving addresses verbally and sending units to respond if necessary. JB MDL dispatchers utilize advanced emergency phone systems, efficiently processing calls and accurately pinpointing caller locations. They also utilize the Computer-Aided Dispatch system to coordinate appropriate responses based on the nature and location of emergencies.



"Our dispatchers handle inflight and ground emergencies in addition to traditional types of calls received in the public sector," Nola said. "We also serve as mutual aid partners for all townships surrounding JB MDL in both Burlington and Ocean counties, maintaining regular communication with those agencies."



In 2023, JB MDL Fire and EMS telecommunicators dispatched 1,873 emergencies, including 361 EMS calls, nine inflight emergencies, eight ground emergencies, nine confined space rescues, 76 hazmat calls for spills or odors, 91 wildland fires, 24 appliance, vehicle or structure fires, and 235 mutual aid responses to neighboring towns.



Despite technological advancements and increasing call volumes, the essence of dispatching lies in the human touch. Dispatchers offer reassurance and guidance to those in need during moments of crisis, serving as the crucial first link in the chain of emergency response.



"The most rewarding part of this job is being that first link in the process when someone needs help," Nola said. "Being the calm voice someone hears when they may be experiencing the worst day of their life is crucial. Knowing that you are the person bringing all aspects of emergency response together means a lot to any dispatcher."



Emergency first response has progressed significantly since 1968, and “Win as One” dispatchers take pride in being a vital part of that history of innovation, and most importantly, helping save lives every day.

