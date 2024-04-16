Team Souda supports Crete Marathon

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREECE

    04.14.2024

    Story by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 14, 2024) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and tenant commands volunteered to support participants of the Crete Marathon in Chania, Crete, Greece, on April 14, 2024.

    Ten Sailors from NSA Souda Bay lent a helping hand during the eighth annual running festival by transporting supplies and equipment, setting up and manning aid stations, and by handing out completion medals at the finish line.

    “I like volunteering because I’m able to help out, make friends, and be a part of the local community,” said Builder 3rd Class Anthony Sacco.

    The Marathon of Crete included a full marathon (42 kilometers), plus 10, 5, and 2.5 kilometer races.

    “I used to run cross-country, so I know how exhausted you feel after a race,” added Sacco. “Any little bit of help and refreshment goes a long way at the end of a run.”

    According to the president of the Chania Runners' Association, Eleni Polychronaki, the number of runners who signed up to participate exceeded the initial expectation, with around 2,800 registrations. Registration in the children’s category increased from 200 entries last year to almost 600 entries this year.

    While some personnel from NSA Souda Bay were volunteering, others chose to participate in the event. Builder Constructionman David Hutchinson participated in the marathon. His first.

    “It was a fantastic experience to complete my first marathon here in Crete!” said Hutchinson. “The volunteers from the base were here, cheering me on, which motivated me to finish strong.”

    The marathon was dedicated to the Blessed Metropolitan Ireneos Galanakis, who has developed important religious, humanitarian and social work in Crete, while the ten kilometer race was dedicated to Captain Kostas Eliakis, who gave his life in defending the Greek air space.

    NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.

