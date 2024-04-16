Finland Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 43rd Member

MANAMA, Bahrain – Combined Maritime Forces welcomed Finland as the 43rd member of the world's largest maritime security partnership, April 17.



"It is a pleasure to officially welcome Finland to the Combined Maritime Forces," said Vice Adm. George Wikoff, CMF commander. "The Finns bring to the largest international naval coalition a long history of maritime professionalism. They will enhance our already impressive partnership here in the Middle East."



CMF is comprised of a headquarters staff and five combined task forces focusing on defeating terrorism, preventing piracy, encouraging regional cooperation, and promoting a safe maritime environment. The naval partnership upholds the international rules-based order by supporting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world's most important shipping lanes.



With 43 nations, CMF is the largest naval partnership in the world. Task forces include CTF 150, focused on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and eastern Gulf of Aden; CTF 151, which leads regional anti-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, responsible for maritime security in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and western Gulf of Aden; and CTF 154, established in May to enhance maritime security training throughout the region.

