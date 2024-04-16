Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finland Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 43rd Member

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.19.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Graphic illustration of the flag of Finland and the Combined Maritime Forces logo. CMF welcomed Finland, April 17th, as the 43rd member of the world’s largest maritime security partnership. (Graphic illustration by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 05:48
    Photo ID: 8349537
    VIRIN: 240419-N-NO146-1001
    Resolution: 7499x3750
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Partners
    Combined Maritime Forces
    Finland
    CMF

