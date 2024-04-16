Photo By Kathryne Gest | Public Health Command-Pacific Hosts inaugural Veterinary One Health International...... read more read more Photo By Kathryne Gest | Public Health Command-Pacific Hosts inaugural Veterinary One Health International Military Symposium, Indo-Pacific. The symposium, which ran from February 26, 2024, to March 1, 2024, brought together over 80 Military Veterinarians representing the U.S. and Indo-Pacific partner nations, underlining a commitment to advancing veterinary medicine and global health in unison. Attendees earned 23+ hours of continuing veterinary education while engaging in five full days of professional events, including educational lectures, networking, a staff ride, and a formal military dinner hosted by Public Health Command-Pacific Commander Col. Brad Franklin. see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU - At the intersection of military global health and veterinary medicine, collaboration and innovation are paramount. This was illustrated at the inaugural Veterinary One Health International Military Symposium, Indo-Pacific (VOHIMS, IP) held recently. This symposium marked a significant milestone for the Indo-Pacific region's approach to collaboration and addressing animal, environmental, and human health connections through a One Health approach.



The symposium, which ran from February 26, 2024, to March 1, 2024, brought together over 80 Military Veterinarians representing the U.S. and Indo-Pacific partner nations, underlining a commitment to advancing veterinary medicine and global health in unison. Attendees earned 23+ hours of continuing veterinary education while engaging in five full days of professional events, including educational lectures, networking, a staff ride, and a formal military dinner hosted by Public Health Command-Pacific Commander Col. Brad Franklin.



“In a world where the demands on us are ever-changing, our mission to enable readiness by conserving the fighting strength through the provision of force health protection and veterinary services to the Joint Force, Families, and beneficiaries throughout the Indo-Pacific is more vital than ever before,” said Franklin. "We greatly appreciate the collaboration from all our collective partners and allies, from the U.S. Navy officers to the Australian veterinarians who shared their perspectives at this inaugural event, which covers the most geographically dispersed Public Health Command in today's priority theater."



At the heart of the symposium were educational sessions designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange. Keynote speakers, representing diverse expertise, delved into topics ranging from the role of Army Medicine in the Pacific to the utilization of artificial intelligence and technology for vector-borne surveillance; every session offered a unique perspective and actionable insights while also laying the groundwork for future partnerships and initiatives.



The symposium offered a Global Health Engagement (GHE) Planning Forum which brought together 17 key stakeholders to discuss future planned engagements, partner capabilities, networking opportunities, and appropriate tasking of GHEs. These GHEs will be foundational to developing the partnerships necessary to ultimately enhance Joint and Multinational Force readiness.



A cornerstone of the event was the Commander's Breakout Session, where all four Public Health Command teams and 12 out of the 14 Veterinary Readiness Activities converged to brainstorm solutions and initiatives for unique challenges across the enterprise. Led by Franklin, the session epitomized the spirit of readiness and a collective vision, setting a precedent for collaborative efforts and modernization for Army Medicine in the coming years.



After a highly productive Commander's Breakout Session, which saw teams from across the Public Health Command and Veterinary Readiness Activities uniting to address pressing challenges, Sgt. Maj. Carmen Ross, PHC-P Senior Enlisted Advisor, expressed enthusiasm for the event's evolution.



“As we continue the now annual tradition of the VOHIMS, IP we are excited to enhance the experience with the addition and expertise from Animal Care Specialists (68T) and Chief Warrant Officers at the next annual symposium with dedicated tracks,” said Ross. “Their expertise helps round out the educational experience and solve the problems of the future and we look forward to this permanent addition next year.”



Information, details, and registration for the second annual VOHIMS, IP will be announced early 2025.