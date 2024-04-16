CASCOM hosts future Deputy Commanding Generals for Support

Photo By RYAN SHARP | FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. - Col. Matthew Hardman, currently assigned to the Joint...... read more read more Photo By RYAN SHARP | FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. - Col. Matthew Hardman, currently assigned to the Joint Rotational Training Center in Fort Johnson, La., takes a healthy gulp of cool, crisp and clear water freshly filtered through the 3000 Gallons per Hour (GPH) Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU) at the Petroleum and Water Department’s 92W (water treatment specialist) training site. Water Treatment Specialists are responsible for supervising and installing water purification equipment and making sure clean water is stored and available anywhere it is needed. They perform water quality testing and verification, in addition to conducting water reconnaissance and developing water source points. To learn more about becoming a Water Treatment Specialist go tohttps://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/career-match/science-medicine/research/92w-water-treatment-specialist.html see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. - Ahead of assuming their new roles as Deputy Commanding Generals for Support (DCG-S), ten senior field grade officers visited the Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) and Sustainment Center of Excellence (SCoE) April 9-11 for DCG-S Week.



Hosted by Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, CASCOM commanding general, the event allowed the leaders to gain a better understanding of CASCOM and SCoE’s essential role in modernization of the Army’s Sustainment Warfighting Function to support the Army of 2040 and beyond.



Col. Matthew Hardman, an infantry officer by trade and currently assigned to the Joint Rotational Training Center in Fort Johnson, La., said the event provided valuable insight on preparing for his new position.



“The biggest thing is the interaction with peers coming in and the senior leaders,” Hardman said. “It’s one getting an orientation, but secondly it’s coming away with the good questions of things that I've got to learn going forward.”



During the week, participants were provided a tour of the Quartermaster and Ordnance schools’ training areas.



At the Quartermaster training campus, the group spoke with Col. Jin Pak, Quartermaster commandant, and other Quartermaster senior leaders to discuss the Army Food Program, divestiture of equipment, and Rapid Reduction of Excess (R2E) which is a new program that assists commanders to unburden their units of excess equipment.



Additionally, they toured the 92A (Automated Logistical Specialist) Objective-SSA (Supply Support Activity), a fully functional supply warehouse that allows Soldiers to exercise what they learn in a classroom and apply it in real time in a real environment.



Then they visited the Petroleum and Water Department’s 92W (water treatment specialist) 3000 Gallons per Hour (GPH) Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit (ROWPU) training site and a demonstration of the school’s Digital training Enablers. The DTEs used in the department’s 92W - Water Purification Specialist - course have reduced the course length from 12 weeks to 10 weeks and four days, saving over $1 million annually for the U.S. Army.

At the 92G (culinary specialist) field operations training area they viewed the differences between the Army’s field cooking platforms and the ‘The Culinary Outpost’ which is a food truck program designed to bring fresh, healthy food to Soldiers while they support missions that make it difficult to travel to a dining facility.



While visiting the Ordnance training campus, the DCGs met with Brig. Gen. Stephen Allen, the 44th Chief of Ordnance, and other senior Ordnance leaders to discuss maintenance management at the division level, maintenance terrain walks, and the Command Maintenance Discipline Program.



Additionally, they toured the 91E (allied trade specialist) printing and CNC machine labs to see the Army’s 3D printing and metal fabrication capabilities.



At the 91F (small arms repairer) indoor firing range they received a brief overview of the Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) consisting of Sig Sauer’s M7 rifle, previously known as the XM5, as well as the company's belt-fed M250 light machine gun based on the same platform. Both come with matching suppressors.



In the 91S (Stryker Systems mechanic) training bays the group gained insight into how the Stryker maintenance technicians receive their training as well as the reach back capabilities to receive unit training.



CASCOM and SCoE execute proponency of six regimental branches (AG, FC, LG, OD, QM, and TC) with 57 military occupational specialties and 20 warrant officer specialties,​ training over 240,000 students annually, including Joint & International students, operating three Noncommissioned Officer academies (largest in the Army) with over 12,500 students annually​, and oversee leader development and career management for over 100,000 Army Civilian Logisticians​.