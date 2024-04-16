From Analysis to Action: Enhancing Decision-Making with Risk-Informed Strategies

Photo By Ana Allen | ALEXANDRIA, Va. (April 18, 2024) - A white paper was released in February 2024 titled...... read more read more Photo By Ana Allen | ALEXANDRIA, Va. (April 18, 2024) - A white paper was released in February 2024 titled “Enhancing Risk-Informed Decision Making in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Policy Review and Recommendations, through the IWR’s Water Resources Center. The paper takes a closer look at how risk-informed decision-making can improve risk related policies. The images depict screen shots of of the resource in use. see less | View Image Page

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (April 18, 2024) - A white paper was released in February 2024 titled “Enhancing Risk-Informed Decision Making in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Policy Review and Recommendations, through the IWR’s Water Resources Center. This paper takes a closer look at how risk-informed decision-making can improve risk related policies. The white paper looks at communication, risk tolerance, understanding uncertainty, and integrating risk-informed decision-making throughout the entire life cycle of the project. The insights obtained will also enhance the recently launched e-Risk Register application. This white paper makes 5 recommendations to take Risk-Informed Decision-Making to the next level.



What is Risk-Informed Decision-Making?

Risk-Informed Decision-Making is a process that considers how risks are to be assessed, managed, and communicated throughout USACE; Risk-Informed Decision-Making uses qualitative and quantitative risk information in conjunction with other considerations to lead to more complete, transparent, and informed decisions.



What is the e-Risk Register?

The e-Risk Register (e-RR) is an online application providing project delivery teams (PDT) and the vertical team with a high-quality tool to better identify, assess, manage and view all risks in a consistent and integrated manner. Modules include a risk register, decision log, an insights module to find similar risks and projects, the legacy planning risk register and decision log, reports, an API, and more. The e-RR can help USACE teams improve and make more consistent risk-informed decisions for project delivery across USACE project lifecycles, portfolios and programs. It integrates concepts from past risk registers and incorporates USACE best practices along with established industry standards.



Benefits of the e-RR

• Encourages accountability, consistency, and high-quality, risk-informed decision making.

• Find, follow, and learn from past and present USACE projects.

• Easily manage and find project resources to avoid redundancy.

• Provides transparency and online collaboration across USACE PDT and vertical team.

• Assures the “latest and greatest” help and guides are within the tool.

• “Just-in-time” risk register help is available as users fill in their risk entry to learn what is expected for each input.

• Complimentary with existing systems and tools (e.g., P2, Cost Schedule Risk Analysis, and others).



Who is the tool for?

All USACE employees have access, but many teams will work with their local partners and stakeholders directly in this tool during meetings to help inform risk decisions. Civil Works projects from planning through construction phases are the primary audience, but any USACE project is welcome to give this a try.



The tool was created through collaboration between multiple USACE Communities of Practice and Centers of Expertise including Planning, Programs and Project Management, Engineering and Construction, Cost Engineering and more. The Water Resources Center is leading the technical development and training. Training sessions are ongoing for those interested!



For more information:

Email: err@usace.army.mil



Download the white Paper: https://www.iwrlibrary.us/#/document/02636241-d82c-48c2-c9c7-d4217be2c0c9

Visit the e-Risk Register: https://err.sec.usace.army.mil/

Slides, videos, and other webinars, as they become available or updated, are posted at: https://publibrary.planusace.us/#/series/e-Risk%20Register