ALEXANDRIA, Va. (April 18, 2024) - A white paper was released in February 2024 titled “Enhancing Risk-Informed Decision Making in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Policy Review and Recommendations, through the IWR’s Water Resources Center. The paper takes a closer look at how risk-informed decision-making can improve risk related policies. The images depict screen shots of of the resource in use.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 15:37
|Photo ID:
|8348446
|VIRIN:
|240418-D-WR005-2251
|Resolution:
|1251x1282
|Size:
|167.4 KB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Institute for Water Resource's E-Risk Register, by Ana Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Analysis to Action: Enhancing Decision-Making with Risk-Informed Strategies
