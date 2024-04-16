ALEXANDRIA, Va. (April 18, 2024) - A white paper was released in February 2024 titled “Enhancing Risk-Informed Decision Making in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Policy Review and Recommendations, through the IWR’s Water Resources Center. The paper takes a closer look at how risk-informed decision-making can improve risk related policies. The images depict screen shots of of the resource in use.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 15:37 Photo ID: 8348446 VIRIN: 240418-D-WR005-2251 Resolution: 1251x1282 Size: 167.4 KB Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Institute for Water Resource's E-Risk Register, by Ana Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.