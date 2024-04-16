Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Institute for Water Resource's E-Risk Register

    Institute for Water Resource's E-Risk Register

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Ana Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    ALEXANDRIA, Va. (April 18, 2024) - A white paper was released in February 2024 titled “Enhancing Risk-Informed Decision Making in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Policy Review and Recommendations, through the IWR’s Water Resources Center. The paper takes a closer look at how risk-informed decision-making can improve risk related policies. The images depict screen shots of of the resource in use.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 15:37
    Photo ID: 8348446
    VIRIN: 240418-D-WR005-2251
    Resolution: 1251x1282
    Size: 167.4 KB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Institute for Water Resource's E-Risk Register, by Ana Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Analysis to Action: Enhancing Decision-Making with Risk-Informed Strategies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IWR
    Institute for Water Resources
    E-Risk Register
    Enhancing Risk-Informed Decision Making

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT