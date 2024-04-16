USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Holds Change of Command

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Cmdr. Jonathan Greenwald relieved Cmdr. John E. Holthaus as commanding officer of USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) in a ceremony held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 18.

Holthaus, a native of Glen Burnie, Maryland and the ship’s ninth commanding officer, assumed command of Michael Murphy in October 2022.



“Balancing compassionate and strong leadership of Sailors while ensuring material readiness for combat is the most important work and you do it every day," Hothaus said, speaking directly to the chief’s mess.



"I am proud of all of you,” he said to the crew. “You honor the legacy of Michael Murphy every day you walk onboard this ship. My goal was to ensure that we were warriors, professionals, and above all, teammates. You all answered that call.”



While in command, Holthaus led the ship and her 350 crewmembers during the first dry docking of her lifetime. Following undocking, the ship went through a compressed basic phase while sailing in the Hawaiian Operations Area. Earlier this year, the ship completed Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) and Carrier Strike Group Three Group Sail in the San Diego Operations Area as she continued her preparations for an upcoming deployment. The ship held many notable VIP visits and tours throughout the year to showcase the ship and spread the story of our namesake.



On connections, he reminded Michael Murphy that Hawaii "is a special place, with a community spirit unlike any other homeport we've encountered” said Holthaus. “My hope for each individual here today is that the Navy continues to provide you opportunities to be a part of

communities as caring as those my family experienced here in Hawaii."



As Michael Murphy’s newest commanding officer, Greenwald, a native of West Milford, New Jersey, most recently served as the Executive Officer aboard the Michael Murphy. His previous sea tours included time onboard USS Dewert (FFG 45), USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and USS Benfold (DDG 65). Ashore, he served a Global War on Terrorism Support Assignment (GSA) in Afghanistan for the 4-70th Armored Regiment in the Tarin Kot District, Uruzgan province as Officer In Charge (OIC) of a Tactical Document and Media Exploitation Team and as a Aide de Camp to the Deputy Commander of USINDOPACOM.



Commissioned in 2012, Michael Murphy is named after Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan in 2005. Murphy was the first person to be awarded the medal for actions in Afghanistan and was the Navy’s first Medal of Honor recipient since the Vietnam War.

