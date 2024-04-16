Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    153rd Security Forces Squadron Installs AI Powered Camera

    AI Powered Camera

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Samuel Toman | The 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, installed a camera adjacent to the...... read more read more

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Samuel Toman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    The Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Security Forces Squadron extended security efforts by installing a camera system enhanced by the use of artificial intelligence near the flight line. This system is the first to be installed by an Air National Guard base and marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the Wyoming Air National Guard and the use of AI.

    The Picogrid Lander is a long-duration sensor platform that uses cameras to detect and monitor activity within a one-mile radius. Using AI, the system is able to differentiate known from unknown vehicles, as well as wildlife from humans. It then uses this information, with the help of experienced human operators, to determine emerging threats. With this information, it alerts relevant teams through a secure, cloud-based command, allowing for a swift response.

    Major Terrance Bell, Commander of the 153rd Security Forces Squadron, looks forward to using the system's live, 24 hour feed of the flight line. Because of the ability to adjust what the camera sees in real time, the system will be used to keep necessary officials informed on the happenings of the base, even while they’re away.

    “The biggest thing we're hoping to get out of this is to enhance our detection capabilities,” Bell said.

    Only time will tell how systems like these will advance and what kind of opportunities they will create, not only for the Wyoming Air National Guard, but for military installations throughout the force.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 12:37
    Story ID: 468846
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 153rd Security Forces Squadron Installs AI Powered Camera, by A1C Samuel Toman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AI Powered Camera

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    Wyoming Air National Guard
    AI
    Artificial Intelligence

