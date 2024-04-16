153rd Security Forces Squadron Installs AI Powered Camera

The Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Security Forces Squadron extended security efforts by installing a camera system enhanced by the use of artificial intelligence near the flight line. This system is the first to be installed by an Air National Guard base and marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the Wyoming Air National Guard and the use of AI.



The Picogrid Lander is a long-duration sensor platform that uses cameras to detect and monitor activity within a one-mile radius. Using AI, the system is able to differentiate known from unknown vehicles, as well as wildlife from humans. It then uses this information, with the help of experienced human operators, to determine emerging threats. With this information, it alerts relevant teams through a secure, cloud-based command, allowing for a swift response.



Major Terrance Bell, Commander of the 153rd Security Forces Squadron, looks forward to using the system's live, 24 hour feed of the flight line. Because of the ability to adjust what the camera sees in real time, the system will be used to keep necessary officials informed on the happenings of the base, even while they’re away.



“The biggest thing we're hoping to get out of this is to enhance our detection capabilities,” Bell said.



Only time will tell how systems like these will advance and what kind of opportunities they will create, not only for the Wyoming Air National Guard, but for military installations throughout the force.

