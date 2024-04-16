The 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, installed a camera adjacent to the flight line on April 11, 2024, Cheyenne, Wyo. The camera system utilizes Artificial Intelligence and was installed in order to augment base defense and increase security capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel Toman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 12:36 Photo ID: 8347923 VIRIN: 240411-Z-MQ744-1152 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 235.96 KB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AI Powered Camera, by A1C Samuel Toman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.