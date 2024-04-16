The 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, installed a camera adjacent to the flight line on April 11, 2024, Cheyenne, Wyo. The camera system utilizes Artificial Intelligence and was installed in order to augment base defense and increase security capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel Toman)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8347923
|VIRIN:
|240411-Z-MQ744-1152
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|235.96 KB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AI Powered Camera, by A1C Samuel Toman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
153rd Security Forces Squadron Installs AI Powered Camera
