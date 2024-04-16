Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AI Powered Camera

    AI Powered Camera

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel Toman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    The 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, installed a camera adjacent to the flight line on April 11, 2024, Cheyenne, Wyo. The camera system utilizes Artificial Intelligence and was installed in order to augment base defense and increase security capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel Toman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 12:36
    Photo ID: 8347923
    VIRIN: 240411-Z-MQ744-1152
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 235.96 KB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AI Powered Camera, by A1C Samuel Toman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    153rd Security Forces Squadron Installs AI Powered Camera

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    Wyoming Air National Guard
    AI
    Artificial Intelligence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT