Navigating Food Labels: Making the Informed Choice

2nd Lt. Isis Bello Hernandez

U.S. Army Dietetic Intern



Editor’s note: Hernandez is a dietetic intern at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the U.S. Army-Baylor Master’s Program in Nutrition.



In today's busy supermarkets there is an abundance of options, and reading food labels can feel like a puzzle. Understanding what they mean is crucial for making healthy choices. Let's delve into the world of food labels, decoding their different sections and empowering you to make informed decisions about what you and your families eat.



Nutrition Facts Label: Serving Size



When you pick up a packaged food item, the first thing you will likely notice is the Nutrition Facts label. This label provides essential information about the product's serving size, calories and nutrient content. Pay close attention to the serving size, as it determines the rest of the information on the label. If the serving size is one cup and you eat two cups, you will be getting twice the number of calories, fat, sugar, and other nutrients that are listed on the label.



Understanding Nutrients



Next, focus on the nutrient content. Aim for foods that are rich in nutrients and low in added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium. Keep an eye on the following key nutrients:



1. Fiber: Fiber aids digestion, promotes satiety, and supports heart health. The Daily Guidelines for Americans recommend that women should aim for 25 grams per day, and men should aim for 38 grams per day. Even though fresh fruit and vegetables don’t have nutrition labels, they will also be a good source of fiber. Decipher the fiber advertisement. Packages labeled as "High Fiber" means the item has 5 or more grams per serving. If it’s labeled as "Good Source," this means it has between 2.5 to 4.9 grams, and "More or Added Fiber" means that they have added 2.5 grams of fiber per serving compared to the regular product.



2. Saturated Fat and Trans Fat: Limit your intake of saturated and trans fats, as they can raise cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease. The recommended amount of trans fat for men and women is 0g per day and no more than 10 percent of calories per day from saturated fat. If your daily intake is 2,000 calories, then you should aim for no more than 200kcals or 22g of saturated fat per day.



3. Sodium: High sodium intake is linked to hypertension and other health issues. Be mindful of sodium content, especially in processed and packaged foods. Choose products labeled as "low sodium" or "no added salt." The daily recommend intake of sodium is 2,300mg or one teaspoon of salt.



4. Added Sugars: Keep tabs on added sugars. Added sugar can contribute to weight gain and various health problems. Aim to limit foods and beverages with added sugars, opting instead for naturally sweet options like whole fruit. The recommended amount of added sugars is no more than 10 percent of calories per day. If your daily intake is 2,000 calories, then you should aim for no more than 200kcals or 50g of added sugars per day.



Ingredient List



Underneath the Nutrition Facts label the ingredients list will help you identify what's really in your food. Ingredients are listed in descending order by weight, so the first few ingredients make up most of the product while the last ingredient appears in the smallest amount by weight. This information is helpful for people with food intolerances, allergies, people who need to avoid ingredients due to religious reasons or if you are looking to adhere to personal dietary preferences. If you don’t understand what the first few ingredients in the food item are, it might be wise to choose a different food item.



Making Informed Choices



Provided with this knowledge, you can navigate food labels with confidence. Here are some additional tips to help you make informed choices:



1. Prioritize whole foods: Whenever possible, choose whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins (chicken, turkey, fish, beef tenderloin), and whole grains (brown rice, quinoa, oats, barley). These foods tend to be nutrient-dense, have more fiber keeping you full for longer while supporting your health.



2. Compare products: Use the Nutrition Facts labels to compare similar products and choose the option that best fits your nutritional needs. Look for products with higher fiber and protein content and lower amounts of added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium.



3. Beware of targeted \marketing: Don't be swayed by flashy packaging or health claims on the front of the package. Instead, turn the product over and read the nutrition facts label and ingredients list to get the full picture of what you're buying.



4. Practice portion control: Even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if consumed in excess. Pay attention to portion sizes and be mindful of how much you are eating.



Navigating food labels doesn't have to be hard. By prioritizing whole foods, comparing products, and practicing portion control, you can take control of your diet. Provided with a basic understanding of what to look for, you can make informed choices that support your health.



For more information about reading food nutrition labels, visit https://www.fda.gov/food/nutrition-education-resources-materials/nutrition-facts-label, or reach out to the dietitian at your military installation for assistance.