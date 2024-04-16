MCMWTC completes chow hall renovations that provide Marines a high-quality dining experience

Photo By Lance Cpl. Connor Webb | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Chacon, a Houston, Texas native, financial management...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Connor Webb | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Chacon, a Houston, Texas native, financial management resource analyst with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, eats breakfast at MCMWTC, Bridgeport, California, March 26, 2024. Maintaining the installation’s facilities will improve the longevity of use and ensure that as a Marine Corps we continue to provide quality work, living, and entertainment facilities for civilians, service members and their families assigned to or visiting the installation for training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Connor Webb) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, Calif. – Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Mess Hall, once again fully operational, reopened after an estimated 11-million-dollar renovation, Bridgeport, California, March 2, 2024.



“We closed down in 2023, our last meal served in here was June 18, 2023,” said Cathleen Larson, general manager of MCMWTC Mess Hall.



In order to continue providing warm meals to service members and civilians while the mess hall closed for renovations, four modular homes were pieced together to form a dining space, while a cooking trailer served as a kitchen.



Master Sgt. Aaron Swan, food service specialist with MCMWTC, stated that before the mess hall opened back up, the menu had to be scaled down in order to operate in the temporary kitchen trailer.



“We are looking anywhere from 40 to 60 permanent personnel, that will come through the mess hall on a daily basis,” said Swan. However, when visiting training units are on deck, the numbers can jump up to 100 to 150 people.



During the renovation, the mess hall’s HVAC was replaced, improving airflow throughout facility. The mess hall also received new cooking equipment. The kitchen switched from dated steam powered cooking equipment to more modern gas and electric cooking equipment, allowing food to be prepared quicker.



A reliable HVAC system is crucial in Bridgeport, as it is not uncommon for temperatures to fall below freezing during the winter. Controlled heating and cooling ensure comfortable indoor temperatures in the harsh mountain climate.



“With us being one of the only food establishments on the installations, people do come here quite often,” explained Larson. “We just want to make sure we provide the best, nutritious meals.”



Providing access to a reliable dining facility improves the quality of life on the installation for permanent and visiting personnel, strengthening the bonds within the Marine Corps community.