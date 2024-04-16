1041st Transportation Company receives National-level award

Courtesy Photo | SPC Rochell Hesse, a Motor Transport Operator with 1041st Transportation Company,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SPC Rochell Hesse, a Motor Transport Operator with 1041st Transportation Company, poses for a photo while waiting in a convoy. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The soldiers of the 1041st Transportation Company earned some well-deserved bragging rights after they were named the runner-up for best National Guard/Reserve small unit of the year during the Chief of Transportation and Regimental Command Team awards.



“This award just recognizes the hard work our soldiers put into being professionals every day,” said Capt. Brady Plunkett, commander, 1041st Transportation Company. “It is truly an honor for the transportation community to present us with this award.”



Transportation Corps small unit of the year programs are open to company and detachment units which distinguish themselves by outstanding service and performance and reflect great credit on the Transportation Corps for the previous calendar year.



In July 2023, the 1041st Transportation Company conducted a historic 4,200-mile interstate convoy to and from Washington to Fort Riley, Kansas in support of the federal mobilization support force mission. The unit is on-call to support Fort Riley should it be activated during large scale conflict operations as a mobilization site.



“This was the 1041st longest convoy in unit history. Our focus was to conduct a recon of a primary and alternate route to Fort Riley, Kansas and back,” said Plunkett. “During this two-week annual training, the unit drove a combined 348,000 miles through eight different states, corrected more than 60 vehicle faults, and completed more than 50 man hours of maintenance.”



The 1041st Transportation Company has also made significant contributions to the overall domestic operations readiness of FEMA Region X by maintaining a trained and ready force capable of deploying anywhere within Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska as part of the Washington Homeland Response Force.



“The unit provides personnel for domestic all hazards preparedness and response as a part of their mission tasking to support the 10th HRF,” said Plunkett.



All the requirements placed on the 1041st Transportation requires a lot in terms of administrative paperwork and licensing.



“We have one of the best licensing and drivers training programs in the Washington Army National Guard and we are often solicited for support in training or for products to aid in training,” said Plunkett. “This award is just another way for our soldiers to see they are doing the right things and placing importance on the basics of being a transportation professional.”