Goodfellow Celebrates Commissioning of Chief Warrant Officer

Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow celebrated the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow celebrated the promotion of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher G. Kobs from a chief cryptologic technician interpretive to a chief warrant officer 2 in a ceremony held at their headquarters on Mar. 15, 2024. see less | View Image Page

By Courtesy Story from Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow



SAN ANGELO, Texas - A chief cryptologic technician interpretive (CTI) assigned to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow was commissioned as a chief warrant officer (CWO) during a ceremony at IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow headquarters on Mar. 15, 2024.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher G. Kobs, a native of Glendale, Ariz., was selected to become a cryptologic warfare technician during the Fiscal Year 24 Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer cycle and joins more than 100 Active Duty CWOs in his community.



Navy chief warrant officers embody a unique blend of technical expertise and leadership acumen. Within the Navy’s hierarchy, they serve as trusted advisors to commanding officers, providing critical guidance in specialized fields. The evolution of this role underscores its essential contribution to the Navy’s operational readiness and effectiveness.



“Throughout the course of my career, many of my closest mentors have been commissioned as limited duty officers and chief warrant officers,” said Kobs. “After talking with them about what drew them to become Mustangs, I realized my motivations were identical. I wouldn’t be here without their support, and I look forward to having the same tremendous impact as the Mustangs that have gone before me.”



For Kobs, his commissioning ceremony brings to conclusion a successful tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, where he helped reestablish training for future CTIs into consolidated joint-service classes after a 15-year hiatus.



“It was a great privilege to be one of the first CTIs to return to Goodfellow, to be part of this team, and to have had an opportunity to make such an impact on the future of the CTI rating,” lauded Kobs. “I have worked with phenomenal current and future leaders of the rating, and I know they have what it takes to pull the community forward to meet future challenges.”



At IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, Kobs served as a department chief, student manager, and an instructor for the Arabic Apprentice Cryptologic Language Analysis course. He has personally instructed and supervised more than 600 Navy CTIs who have attended training at the CTI rating schoolhouse since 2021.



To mark this significant milestone in his career, Kobs invited his family and shipmates to take part in the ceremonial removal of his previous rank insignia and enlisted cover followed by the placing of his new rank and cover; after which his shipmate, Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Jason Sikora, gave Kobs his first salute, a tradition for newly commissioned officers.



“CWO2 Kobs arrived at our detachment during his chief initiation,” Sikora shared. “I have witnessed him transform from a first-class petty officer into an amazing chief. He excelled as both a technical expert and a leader. It is only fitting to watch him commission to this more senior role as he begins a new chapter of his Navy career.”



“Being part of the chiefs mess has been one of the most formative experiences in my life,” Kobs states. “Any future success or victories I’m able to help our Navy attain will be built on the lessons passed down to me through the mess. It’s the job of every chief petty officer to mentor junior officers, and as a chief warrant officer, I’ll continue to provide that mentorship to the wardroom from within.”



Kobs’ next and initial assignment as a CWO will be aboard the USS Essex, homeported in San Diego, Calif.



“CWO2 Kobs is going to make a great addition to any wardroom,” stated Lt. Cdr. Nicholas officer in charge, IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow. “His ability to lead by integrity, professionalism, and a sense of duty to his Sailors and mission is remarkable. I look forward to seeing the impact he has, not only the USS Essex, but wherever he gets stationed at in the future. He is an invaluable asset to the IW (Information Warfare) community and the Navy.”



IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow is aligned under IWTC Monterey. As part of the CIWT domain, they provide a continuum of foreign language and signals training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.